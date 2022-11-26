Gonzaga unable to keep pace with Zach Edey, Purdue in 84-66 loss at Phil Knight Legacy

Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
nbcrightnow.com
'He really grew up.' Nolan Hickman's steady play keys Gonzaga to pair of wins at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND – Nolan Hickman grew up watching and consuming the multiteam college basketball events that typically land around the Thanksgiving holiday. The inaugural PK80 Invitational, held 170 miles south of his home in Seattle, was appointment viewing for a 14-year-old Hickman. Gonzaga’s young floor general had a different vantage...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women land at No. 23 in AP Top 25 after impressive showing at Battle 4 Atlantis
To the surprise of almost no one, the Gonzaga women are back in the rankings after an absence of 20 months. A week after two big wins in the Bahamas, the Zags are ranked 23rd in The Associated Press media poll released Monday. And with three games on the schedule,...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women cruise past Maine 62-43, despite losing two players to injury
For all the highs and the lows of the last 10 days, the Gonzaga women are doing a pretty good job of staying grounded. Not that they have much choice. Monday began with the Zags’ first appearance in the Top 25 since the spring of 2021 and ended with an easy 62-43 win over Maine.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga tumbles to No. 14 in AP poll following loss to Purdue
Gonzaga’s double-digit loss to Purdue on Friday dropped the Zags eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press college basketball poll. The Zags (5-2) had been in the top 10 for 84 consecutive weeks dating back to Feb. 5, 2018. It was the fourth-longest top 10 stint in the history of the AP poll, which debuted in the 1948-49 season.
nbcrightnow.com
Julian Strawther comes up clutch as Gonzaga rallies past Xavier 88-84
PORTLAND – On a night that was the ultimate roller coaster ride for Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, teammate Julian Strawther made sure a wild 40 minutes of basketball arrived safely in the win column. Strawther saved his best for last, scoring 10 of his career-high 23 points in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half
PORTLAND – Gonzaga allowed another team to hang around and take the lead in the second half. Julian Strawther made a pair of late 3-pointers as Gonzaga surged to a 88-84 win over Xavier for third place at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Musketeers (4-3) trailed by as...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers clutch 3-pointers in 23-point effort against Xavier
The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.
nbcrightnow.com
Florida International holds off Eastern Washington in second half for wire-to-wire win
MIAMI – Florida International led from start to finish in a 90-79 victory over the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team on Sunday in Miami. The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-5 overall. They shot well from long range, making 11 of 27 3-point attempts. Sophomore Steele Venters led the team in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 19 points on 7 of 17 attempts.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women host Maine Monday after game against Eastern Washington was postponed
For the fans, at least, there are quite a few uncertainties as the Gonzaga women prepare to take on visiting Maine in nonconference play Monday night. It’s the first meeting between the programs, but that’s the least of the questions going into the 6 p.m. tipoff at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
nbcrightnow.com
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane County wraps up rental assistance program, expects to spend $8M
(The Center Square) – Spokane County is closing the application portal for rental assistance at the end of the month to catch up with a backlog of cases that is expected to drain the final $8 million of available federal funds. Priority will be given to households that have not yet received help with housing and utility costs.
