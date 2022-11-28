Recipe: Scalloped Sweet Potatoes & Apples with Walnuts & Cranberries

(Gluten free and vegan or vegetarian)

People seem forever looking for a better sweet potato or yam recipe; something simple and wholesome (sans marshmallows – please) yet lovely to look at and even better if it’s filled with both nutrition and flavor. Try this original recipe for spiced scalloped apples and yams (sweet potatoes) with toasted walnuts and Oregon cranberries. It takes about 10 minutes to prep and bakes without any checking and fussing. It makes an attractive (inexpensive) presentation for a special occasion, and you’ll be delighted with the simplicity and the taste.

Ingredients:

- 1 Tablespoon salted butter or vegan margarine, for baking pan

- 2 or 3 medium Oregon garnet yams or sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced in ½ inch thick slices

- 3 or 4 large Oregon apples (two types if possible: (Fuji, Pink Lady, Golden Delicious), cored, partly peeled (in strips) and sliced in ¾ inch thick slices

- ¾ cup walnut chunks

- ½ cup raw Oregon cranberries - unsweetened (fresh or frozen)

- ¼ cup salted butter OR vegan margarine, melted

- 1/3 cup real maple syrup OR honey

- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

- ¼ teaspoon salt

- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom OR ground coriander

Directions:

1. Generously grease a 9” x 13” oven safe glass or ceramic baking pan with butter or vegan margarine. Preheat oven to 375º F. Place oven rack in center position

2. Alternate yam and apple slices (scallop) decoratively, in rows, in prepared baking pan

3. Sprinkle walnuts and cranberries over yams and apples.

4. In the saucepan used to melt the butter, combine the butter with maple syrup (or honey) cinnamon, black pepper, salt, nutmeg and cardamom (or coriander). Pour syrup or honey mixture evenly over all in the baking dish.

5. Bake, covered with foil, at 375 F. for around 35 - 45 minutes. Remove from oven; uncover and serve. This is healthy, colorful and almost like eating dessert. A good side dish with poultry, pork, bean and rice herb pilaf or stuffed winter squash. Serves four.