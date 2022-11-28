With help from business community, raffle Tillamook Beekeepers donate bee friendly trees to communities

The Tillamook Beekeepers Association accomplished another successful tree project for 2022.

Their ongoing ‘Save the Tillamook Honey Bee fund’ provided $2,000 this year, over and above operating expenses to put towards efforts to help these wonderful little creatures. The primary fund raising for the Tillamook Beekeepers is hive raffles at both the annual Home and Garden Show and the County Fair.

Look for raffle opportunities in 2023 and buy a few tickets that may provide you with a handcrafted and hand painted hive in which to start your own hobby of beekeeping but will always add to the funds needed to help us keep the honey bee alive.

See more details about how you can help or learn more about keeping bees at www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. This year, $1,000 was donated to the Oregon State University Bee Laboratory to assist ongoing research projects designed to help solve the ever-increasing challenge of keeping the honey bee population thriving. Along with a generous $3,000 grant from the Peoples Utility District, $4,000 was spent on bee friendly flower trees to help beautify our local communities and provide more foraging opportunities to feed the local honey bees.

This year 84-bee-friendly flowering trees were purchased from Monkey Business 101 in Cloverdale. Purchasing these trees from a local business obviously benefits the local small business community. The 84-trees were donated to the cities of Tillamook, Manzanita, Bay City, the Port of Garibaldi, and the Port of Tillamook Bay Air Museum. Each tree when fully mature and in bloom is the equivalent of one acre of flowers for the honey bee.

About bees

One colony of honey bees (about 60,000 bees) needs at least an acre of flowers on which to feed every day between early spring and late fall. Flowers provide the food bees need to thrive and survive. How much food is available to them will play a large part in how much the honey bee colony can grow and stay within healthy numbers, especially over the winter. Honey bees feed on both the nectar and pollen of flowers. Honey bees that collect food for the colony are known as “worker bees” and it’s these bees that will go from flower to flower collecting nectar to take back to the colony to turn into honey.

Continued service

Last year the Tillamook Beekeepers provided 16 trees to the cities of Tillamook and Manzanita. This year the project was expanded with a lot more trees and three more communities. As these trees get planted in the coming days, the cities and agencies that plant them will maintain, water them, and watch them grow to mature trees. The tree varieties this year are: Oxydendrum Arboreum – Sourwood, Acer carinatum - Vine Maple, Malus spp. - Crab Apple, Arbutus Marina - Strawberry Tree, Nyssa Sylvatica - Black Tupelo, Prunus Cerasifera – Thundercloud, Styrax Japonicus – Snowbell, and Syringa Reticulata - Ivory Silk Lilac. Each of these trees are beautiful and when in full bloom will attract us as humans as well as the honey bee.