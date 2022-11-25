ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Employment opportunities with A-1 American on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Meg Savell, hiring manager at A-1 American, stops by Coast Live to discuss how A-1 American has provided plumbing, heating and cooling services to folks in Hampton Roads for more than 30 years. If you're looking for a job, A-1 American is holding a hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Woman dead, man arrested following apparent domestic-related …. WAVY News 10. ‘Cubs to Lions’ club empowers Virginia Beach elementary...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Among Leaders In Percentage Of Women Business Owners

NEWPORT NEWS – The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News area is ranked fifth in the nation in percentage of women business owners, according to Backgroundchecks.org. In the case of Newport News, that isn’t an accident. “We’ve really been putting a little bit more emphasis on MBEs (minority business enterprises), women...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Rev. William Robert Bailey of Elizabeth City, November 24

Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy