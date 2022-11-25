Read full article on original website
WTKR
Taking care of your skin during winter on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Kristie Prince Hale joins Coast Live to share tips for maintaining beautiful skin during the winter months, plus a great deal on flooring with 50 Floor!. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off! Watch for details. Presented by 50...
WTKR
Brighten your smile with Power Swabs on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna joins Coast Live to share how you can easily get a brighter, whiter smile with Power Swabs!
WTKR
Holiday Concerts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chorusmaster Robert Shoup from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra joins Coast Live to share what the VSO has in store for it's busy season of holiday concerts, with a wide variety of shows perfect for anyone who likes to celebrate the holidays with music. The Virginia...
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
WTKR
Understanding Medicare choices with Integrity Insurance Services on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Robert Collins with Integrity Insurance Services joins Coast Live to discuss some common misconceptions about Medicare and provide valuable information about the many choices available during the current annual enrollment period. Presented by Integrity Insurance Services. 757-627-7788.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
WSLS
Snow, cold, ice, oh my! It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Virginia
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. We will turn the calendar page over to December later this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about winter weather in Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
WDBJ7.com
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:. VA-24E is closed after a crash near the vicinity of Island Creek Rd; Rt. 808E/W (Bedford Co.). Bland Co. UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the road. A bridge/tunnel...
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Who was former Virginia State Trooper turned murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards?
The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police was a Virginia law enforcement officer who police believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing her family.
