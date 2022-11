Donald “Chip” Hill, 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. Chip was born on Oct. 20, 1953, in Tiffin, to Donald D. and Irma (Niederkohr) Hill. He married Nancy Vaughn on Oct. 19, 1973, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and she survives in Upper Sandusky.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO