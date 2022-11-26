ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Point doesn't allow any points to Urbana, halts Hawks in 4A-3A semifinals

By Greg Swatek gswatek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Buy Now Urbana’s Addison Steigner attempts to run through North Point’s Vincent Phillips after catching a pass during the Class 4A state semifinal at Urbana High School on Friday. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — This wasn't the end for Keegan Johnson, Riley Smith and the 18 other seniors on the Urbana High football team. They still have the rest of this school year together, and many of them can still chase a state championship during the spring baseball season.

But, as the tears flowed and hugs were shared between players and coaches Friday night following a 17-0 home loss to North Point in a Class 4A-3A state semifinal, it sort of had that feeling for the Hawks.

