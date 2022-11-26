FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball draws (6) Iowa State for its NCAA First Round matchup on Friday, Dec. 2 from Gainesville, Florida. Friday's official first serve is set for 4:30 p.m on SECN+. The victor of the Eagles-Cyclones (19-11) matchup will face the winner of (3) Florida and Florida A&M on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Second Round. General admission all-session passes for the general public will go on sale Monday starting at 9 a.m. (follow this link for purchasing). Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO