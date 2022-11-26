ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Men’s Basketball Returns to Action at Georgia Southern Wednesday Night

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a whole week without a game, the FGCU men's basketball team (5-2) returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. Tip-off from Hanner Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be telecast on ESPN+. Both Eagles programs have two wins in the series with FGCU winning the only previous meeting in Statesboro, 85-82, in December 2016.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU's Tishara Morehouse named to Rainbow Wahine Showdown All-Tournament Team

HONOLULU -- The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (6-1) departed the Aloha State on Sunday night with one more piece of hardware, as graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) was named to the Rainbow Wahine Showdown All-Tournament Team. Morehouse averaged 12.3 points per game in the...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Draws Iowa State for NCAA First Round Battle

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball draws (6) Iowa State for its NCAA First Round matchup on Friday, Dec. 2 from Gainesville, Florida. Friday's official first serve is set for 4:30 p.m on SECN+. The victor of the Eagles-Cyclones (19-11) matchup will face the winner of (3) Florida and Florida A&M on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Second Round. General admission all-session passes for the general public will go on sale Monday starting at 9 a.m. (follow this link for purchasing). Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE

