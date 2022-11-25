ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to Philadelphia

Governor Abbott buses the third set of migrants to PhiladelphiaPhoto byTwitter. On Friday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the third set of buses to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. This is the fourth city that Abbott has sent buses of migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexican border. It is estimated that over 2 million people have crossed the border this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north

As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 each this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The implementation will be run by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
TEXAS STATE

