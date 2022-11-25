Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to Philadelphia
Click2Houston.com
🔒Texas news tops headlines across nation: These are state stories that captivated the world in 2022
HOUSTON – Texas was on the national stage throughout the year 2022. Here are just some of the Texas issues that dominated the headlines, along with what was at stake and what’s to come as we look toward the future of the state and the nation. 1. Uvalde...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023?
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
KSAT 12
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans
"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott says, "schools must stop pushing woke agendas"
"Our schools are for education, not indoctrination. We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 each this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The implementation will be run by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
