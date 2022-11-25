Read full article on original website
SkySports
Australian PGA Championship: Cameron Smith takes three-shot lead into final round at Royal Queensland
The home favourite moved a step closer to his third title at the AUD$2m (£1.11m) event. Smith, who won the Open earlier this year, got off to a good start with four of his six birdies coming in the first six holes. The world No 3 struggled on the...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal
England’s Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he would be donating his match fees from the series to the Pakistan flood appeal. At least 1,600 people were killed and millions left in need of aid following the devastating floods that hit the region earlier this year, and Stokes wrote on social media: “To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.
SkySports
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports
Long Distance Hurdle: Champ pips Paisley Park in Newbury thriller as Sebastopol steals Grade Two honours
Champ pipped Paisley Park in a thrilling finish to the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday. The two 10-year-olds battled it out right to the line in the three-mile contest, with the strong-travelling, front-running Champ just getting the better of the popular former Stayers' Hurdle winner, who powered home under Aidan Coleman.
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
SkySports
Hero Cup: Luke Donald names line-ups as Great Britain and Ireland face Continental Europe
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has announced the line-ups for the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, electing to mix youth with experience in both the Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland teams. The three-day match play contest at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, live on Sky...
SkySports
Lionel Messi's camp deny Inter Miami move done | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Lionel Messi's representatives have hit back at reports the Argentina great will join Inter Miami next summer, saying they are "false" and "fake news". Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
SkySports
Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature
Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill produces 'freak' victory at Newcastle to kickstart Champion Hurdle dream
Constitution Hill proved himself to be 'freakishly' good as he sauntered to Grade One glory in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday. The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1/4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.
SkySports
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
France 24
Dogged Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes
Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes. Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia's vociferous fans.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
George North says Wales have had a 'brutally honest' week ahead of Wallabies clash
George North says that Wales have had "a brutally honest" week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Wales tackle the Wallabies just seven days after being humiliated by Georgia in Cardiff in what was arguably their worst result of rugby union's professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Japan 0-1 Costa Rica: Keysher Fuller scores late winner for Los Ticos to blow Group E wide open
Costa Rica ignited their World Cup campaign with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Japan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Luis Fernando Suarez's men prioritised defensive solidity after their 7-0 humbling at the hands of Spain in their opening match and kept their opponents at bay sufficiently throughout, as the early-afternoon temperature exceeded 30 degrees.
