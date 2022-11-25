ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
The Guardian

Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he would be donating his match fees from the series to the Pakistan flood appeal. At least 1,600 people were killed and millions left in need of aid following the devastating floods that hit the region earlier this year, and Stokes wrote on social media: “To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.
SkySports

Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star

She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
SkySports

Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature

Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
SkySports

Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
France 24

Dogged Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes

Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes. Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia's vociferous fans.
SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports

George North says Wales have had a 'brutally honest' week ahead of Wallabies clash

George North says that Wales have had "a brutally honest" week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Wales tackle the Wallabies just seven days after being humiliated by Georgia in Cardiff in what was arguably their worst result of rugby union's professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.
SkySports

Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series

Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...

