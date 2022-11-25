England’s Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he would be donating his match fees from the series to the Pakistan flood appeal. At least 1,600 people were killed and millions left in need of aid following the devastating floods that hit the region earlier this year, and Stokes wrote on social media: “To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.

18 MINUTES AGO