Friday’s Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7

State College 28, North Allegheny 7

Class 5A=

Cocalico 34, Exeter 14

Pine-Richland 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Upper Dublin 21, Rustin 7

Class 4A=

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0

Class 3A=

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7

Wyomissing 21, Danville 19

Class 2A=

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Executive Charter 17

Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class 1A=

Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

