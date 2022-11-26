Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – Food and Job Security Part Two
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sue Wilson with WeLIFT in Indianola in part two of a two part interview about coming together as a community to help those in need find food and job security. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Pella Food Shelf Always Seeking Volunteers
Those who utilize the Pella Community Food Shelf say one of the reasons why they keep going is the friendly faces who help them weekly. Volunteer Coordinator Joy Steiner says one of the best ways to help in the community is to work at the Pella Food Shelf with various needs throughout the week or during their distribution times on Tuesdays.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Justin Smith
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Justin Smith with the Knoxville Fire Department as we talk about Glory the Crisis Dog. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Des Moines Skydivers Attend Knoxville City Council Meeting
Around 10 people involved with the Des Moines Skydivers club were at the latest Knoxville City Council Meeting November 21. Several club members spoke and provided some details about what Knoxville could expect when they are in town. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was a fun way...
Infant and Child Choking and CPR Class Offered
An Infant and Child Choking and CPR Demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at Marion County Public Health Training Room from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Reserve a slot by calling 641-828-2238 ext 3830. The American Heart Association says learning how to perform CPR is one of the first skills...
Today is Small Business Saturday
Those looking for gifts for others or themselves are encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday. Several area businesses, including those in Pella, will have special deals for those who chose to make purchases at small, locally-owned establishments. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says whether it’s visitors or residents, supporting small businesses is a big reason why Pella thrives.
Today is Shop Local Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday, always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to promote shopping at local small businesses to begin holiday shopping. The Indianola Chamber of Commerce hosts Shop Local Weekend once a quarter, and asks the community to keep the Indianola small and large businesses in mind when shopping for the holiday season, as for most local businesses this is the busiest time of year and what they rely on to continue running their store.
Indianola Library Seeing Increase In Use from Teens and Adults
The use for the Indianola Public Library has grown over the past year, seeing record usage from community members and record attendance in programs. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News not only are the kids using the library more, older teens and adults are realizing what the library can offer.
Pella School Board Holding Annual Organizational Meeting; Reviewing Budget Today
The Pella School Board is holding its annual organizational meeting today. The board will elect their president and vice president and establish official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board will review the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item budget for the current...
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Indianola Police Department Makes I-PLEDGE
The Indianola Police Department is partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to honor the I-PLEDGE movement, a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Indianola youth. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News since the program’s inception in 2000, the I-PLEDGE movement has grown to a 91% state tobacco compliance rate, and an emphasisis on retailer training. As part of the program, IPD officers will be conducting compliance checks on local businesses, with illegal sales by clerks given citations on the spot.
Knoxville Chamber Director Job Search
Emma Klocke, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director, has advised the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce she will be resigning at the end of the year. Joe Cunningham, who is on the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that they are currently accepting resumes for the position. According to Cunningham the chamber board hopes to start interviews as early as the middle of the week.
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
November is National Diabetes Month
November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that is fairly new. Suzie Roberts tells KNIA/KRLS News about the support group, This was a fairly new program, that we’ve been doing since January 2022. We’ve had a meeting every month and we’ve slowly been building our attendance. We are very excited about that, because it gives people the opportunity to connect with others that have diabetes and they are learning coping strategies and we’ve had guest speakers.”
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
