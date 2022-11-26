November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that is fairly new. Suzie Roberts tells KNIA/KRLS News about the support group, This was a fairly new program, that we’ve been doing since January 2022. We’ve had a meeting every month and we’ve slowly been building our attendance. We are very excited about that, because it gives people the opportunity to connect with others that have diabetes and they are learning coping strategies and we’ve had guest speakers.”

