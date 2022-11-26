CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO