Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Trotter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s game against South Carolina on Saturday. Trotter’s selection is Clemson’s 12th weekly accolade of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 565 ACC weekly honors since 1968.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

McFadden Earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has been named the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually the conference’s most outstanding blocker as determined by the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. McFadden’s selection marks the 10th time since the league’s inception...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Volleyball Selected to NIVC Postseason Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Dexter Davis – Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Former Clemson All-ACC defensive back Dexter Davis was named the recipient of the 2022 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. He is being honored during today’s game. Since 2013, Head Coach Dabo Swinney has presented the Brian Dawkins Lifetime...
CLEMSON, SC

