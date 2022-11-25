Shooting Investigation

(PEORIA, IL) Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:16 p.m. Peoria Police were informed a two-year old child with a gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital. The injury the child sustained is serious, but not-life-threatening.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the incident occurred at a residence in the 400 block of E. Archer. Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Patrol Unit immediately responded to the above location and initiated an investigation.

While inside the residence, officers located the firearm and determined the shooting was accidental. During the course of this investigation officers interviewed 24-year-old Jordan M. Parker. Parker was subsequently arrested for Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.

Parker was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

**All suspects and arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.