Pullman, WA

Daily Evergreen

Thirty-one hours. Two Apple Cups. One Story

Over the course of 31 hours, I was blessed to be allowed to cover both volleyball and football Apple Cups. For volleyball, I was working as the beat writer for this very publication and for football, I got to sit with beat writer Trevor Junt in the press box and prepare to write this very column.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

WSU men’s basketball feasts over Thanksgiving break

The WSU men’s basketball team (3-2) had their fourth and fifth games over Thanksgiving break and they won statement victories in both. “Both of these games are must-win at this point. To keep postseason hopes alive, the Cougs will likely need to not just beat these teams. They will need to devastate them. A tournament-level team should not look like an equal to Eastern or Detroit.”
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Thank you, seniors

I’m not gonna lie. It stings. After a four-hour extravaganza that was the highest-scoring Apple Cup, I am left with a hoarse voice, sore feet and a sense of sadness. But more than anything, I am thankful on this Thanksgiving weekend. I’m thankful for the WSU football seniors who...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Eat, sleep, school, wrestling

WSU men’s wrestling is set to go to nationals in Puerto Rico. The team will travel for the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals in March 2023. It is one of the furthest trips the team has made. The team is thrilled for the opportunity to travel and to show their progress on a national stage.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Daylon Daily: The Memories

Looking back at the memories I made while being at WSU is always an interesting thought to think about. There were points in my life during high school when I did not know what my future would be. I always knew that I would go to college and play a sport, but no idea where.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

WSU adds more safety resources

The cities of Pullman Washington and Moscow Idaho are taking more precautions regarding safety in the community with the recent homicides in Moscow. The City of Moscow Police Department sent an update over Facebook Sunday regarding students’ and community safety concerns. The post stated, they understand there is a...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Evergreen

WSU’s Enrollment Crisis

On Thursday and Friday, WSU’s Board of Regents met to decide on new plans for the university such as renovating campus, planning on sizing for staff and renaming locations on campus. Looking back at the budgetary impacts the pandemic has heavily affected enrollment as it declined in 2022 and...
PULLMAN, WA

