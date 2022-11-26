Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
harkeraquila.com
Varsity boys basketball team dominates Yerba Buena High School 83-28
Varsity boys basketball kicked off their season with a strong home win over Yerba Buena High School, scoring 83-28 in their first unofficial league game on Tuesday. The Eagles opened the first quarter with two consecutive three-pointers by Om Tandon (11). Later, with 4:50 left on the clock and Harker leading 10-2, Yerba called a timeout.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Veltri's 46 Saves Leads Purple Eagles To Weekend Sweep of Colgate
Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team played Colgate in their final home game of 2022 as they looked to complete the weekend sweep of Colgate. The Purple Eagles needed just 1:27 of overtime play to win 3-2 over the Raiders. Game Recap. First Period. The pace of the game...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl
A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success
The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Thanksgiving in Silicon Valley: A mission to feed the needy
Ivan Diaz spent the last couple nights in his backyard cooking 10 turkeys at a time in a large smoker. But the 63-year-old is not throwing a Thanksgiving extravaganza at his home in San Jose’s Seven Trees neighborhood. He was preparing the meat as part of a feast he and other volunteers whipped up to... The post Thanksgiving in Silicon Valley: A mission to feed the needy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
NBC Bay Area
Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose
It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay. Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars. Saturday was the first night of the display and it...
San Jose art pavilion only opened once
A grand art installation in San Jose’s SoFA district was supposed to stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown—but it’s unclear if it will ever do so. The curvaceous, fiberglass art installation and event center known as the Serpentine Pavilion was completed in late 2021, with plans to stay for eight months. It’s been a year, and the pavilion has only opened once in August during the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. Soon the installation may move to make way for a two-tower, 20-story office complex approved in early October. But the project is still in the planning stages.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
thingstodopost.org
Top 7 hotels in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico
Discover the best hotels in San Jose Iturbide, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel Mansion de San Jose Iturbide, Hotel Casa Bonita, El Diezmo Hotel, Casa Andaria Hotel Boutique, Hotel Sanjo, Hotel Alameda de San Jose Iturbide, Hotel Boutique Jayco. 1. Hotel Mansion de San Jose Iturbide. Plutarco Elias...
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
Buffalo Police locate teenager after search
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they're trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America?
sfstandard.com
Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend
Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze Opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
Friday was opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than 4 million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
KTVU FOX 2
At least four hospitalized in Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge Thanksgiving crashes
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two separate crashes on heavily trafficked Bay Area bridges sent at least half a dozen people to the hospital and dashed Thanksgiving Day plans for countless more travelers. According to California Highway patrol, six cars were involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge, just before 1...
