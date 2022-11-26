A grand art installation in San Jose’s SoFA district was supposed to stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown—but it’s unclear if it will ever do so. The curvaceous, fiberglass art installation and event center known as the Serpentine Pavilion was completed in late 2021, with plans to stay for eight months. It’s been a year, and the pavilion has only opened once in August during the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. Soon the installation may move to make way for a two-tower, 20-story office complex approved in early October. But the project is still in the planning stages.

