Moraga, CA

harkeraquila.com

Varsity boys basketball team dominates Yerba Buena High School 83-28

Varsity boys basketball kicked off their season with a strong home win over Yerba Buena High School, scoring 83-28 in their first unofficial league game on Tuesday. The Eagles opened the first quarter with two consecutive three-pointers by Om Tandon (11). Later, with 4:50 left on the clock and Harker leading 10-2, Yerba called a timeout.
SAN JOSE, CA
NU Purple Eagles.com

Veltri's 46 Saves Leads Purple Eagles To Weekend Sweep of Colgate

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team played Colgate in their final home game of 2022 as they looked to complete the weekend sweep of Colgate. The Purple Eagles needed just 1:27 of overtime play to win 3-2 over the Raiders. Game Recap. First Period. The pace of the game...
LEWISTON, NY
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl

A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
LOS GATOS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success

The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Thanksgiving in Silicon Valley: A mission to feed the needy

Ivan Diaz spent the last couple nights in his backyard cooking 10 turkeys at a time in a large smoker. But the 63-year-old is not throwing a Thanksgiving extravaganza at his home in San Jose’s Seven Trees neighborhood. He was preparing the meat as part of a feast he and other volunteers whipped up to... The post Thanksgiving in Silicon Valley: A mission to feed the needy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose art pavilion only opened once

A grand art installation in San Jose’s SoFA district was supposed to stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown—but it’s unclear if it will ever do so. The curvaceous, fiberglass art installation and event center known as the Serpentine Pavilion was completed in late 2021, with plans to stay for eight months. It’s been a year, and the pavilion has only opened once in August during the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. Soon the installation may move to make way for a two-tower, 20-story office complex approved in early October. But the project is still in the planning stages.
SAN JOSE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
thingstodopost.org

Top 7 hotels in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico

Discover the best hotels in San Jose Iturbide, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel Mansion de San Jose Iturbide, Hotel Casa Bonita, El Diezmo Hotel, Casa Andaria Hotel Boutique, Hotel Sanjo, Hotel Alameda de San Jose Iturbide, Hotel Boutique Jayco. 1. Hotel Mansion de San Jose Iturbide. Plutarco Elias...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots

If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate teenager after search

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
BUFFALO, NY
sfstandard.com

Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend

Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

