wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Addresses Whether He'll Ever Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again
Dustin Rhodes is celebrating 35 years as a professional wrestler. He recently appeared on "Talk Is Jericho" to reflect on various stories, one of which included the time he faced his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW's very first pay-per-view in 2019. While the brothers were still in WWE, Dustin pitched...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
Colt Cabana says he 'almost died' in Jericho AEW Dynamite match
Cabana recounted a "fun story" of how a socks mishap led to a medical scare.
ringsidenews.com
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
Wrestling injury left Fozzy's Chris Jericho worried about his future in music
Chris Jericho sustained a throat injury in wrestling match and had a nervous wait while he recovered
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Considered Retirement During Wrestling Hiatus
Mia Yim has opened up about her passion for wrestling, noting that she almost stepped away from the ring for good after her previous WWE departure. Yim was let go by WWE in November 2021, along with a number of other stars including her now-husband Keith Lee. While Lee joined...
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Moments Before SmackDown Return
The WWE women’s division received a major boost on last night’s episode of SmackDown, when Becky Lynch made her return. Becky returned as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Becky’s return kicked off the...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Addresses MJF’s Potential As An Actor, How It Relates To John Cena
The AEW World Champion MJF has a bright future when it comes to acting, according to Eric Bischoff. During his AEW career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has shown that he’s willing to say or do anything to get under the skin of his opponent or to win a match. He showed it at Full Gear last Saturday when William Regal slid MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to punch Jon Moxley (without the referee seeing it) and pin Moxley to become the youngest AEW World Champion at just 26 years of age.
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Explains Why Co-Promotional Event With STARDOM Should Happen ‘Every Once In A While’
A top NJPW star has explained why the co-promotional event with STARDOM should happen “every once in a while.”. On November 20, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM held their first co-promotional show entitled, “Historic X-Over”. The event was headlined by KAIRI defeating Mayu Iwatani to become...
