There have been rumblings from the Dodgers — first from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and then from CEO Stan Kasten — that L.A. might embark on somewhat of a youth movement in 2023. Los Angeles has consistently had one of the top farm systems in baseball along with a sustained record of excellence at the big-league level, and the thinking is they could let some of those young players get experience in the majors to set them up for the future, which would also allow them to get below the luxury tax in 2023 and reset the escalating penalties that come with being a repeat o-spender.

1 DAY AGO