Dodgers: Justin Turner Named One Of The “Best Old Guy” Free Agents
Coming off a strong 111-game-winning season (with the exception of the short-lived postseason run), the Dodgers have a lot to be proud of but also some clear holes to fill for next season, especially with so many players being elected as free agents this offseason. When the Dodgers decided not...
Dodgers: Justin Verlander Meets with LA, Bogaerts & Reyes Linked on Hot Stove | Blue Heaven Podcast
Doug is out sick this week but the hot stove is ready to rumble. The baseball winter meetings are finally returning so Clint and Noah are getting primed for all the free agency movement and rumors that are beginning to heat up! We discuss the possibility of AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander landing in LA as he was reported to be meeting with the Dodgers this week.
Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Thinks LA has a Chance to Sign Carlos Correa
One of the main objectives of this offseason for the Dodgers is to figure out who will play shortstop for them in 2023. They could stay internal with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. They could trade for someone like Willy Adames. Or they could go after one of the big four free agents: Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Set to Meet with LA
It’s pretty well-known that the Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander makes sense in a lot of ways, most notably that he wouldn’t require an extremely long deal due to his age and that he doesn’t have a qualifying offer attached to him so there wouldn’t be penalties for signing him.
Dodgers Issue More 2022 Postseason Shares Than Any Other MLB Team
This week, the MLB released information on their postseason bonus shares, with the Dodgers receiving just under $3 million overall. The Astros set a record for share value, as World Series champions, and received over $30 million. L.A.’s bonus pool was split more than any other team at 82 people....
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder
Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
LA Columnist Does Not Think Dodgers Will Bite On Many Big Names This Offseason
The Dodgers have some big decisions to make and currently have over $100 million to work with. The signs point towards the team signing some big-name free agents, but LA columnist Dylan Hernandez doesn’t see the Dodgers being so aggressive. The Dodgers may be prepared to move on from...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Currently Hosting Charity Golf Tournament
Dodgers’ star utility player, Chris Taylor, utilizes his platform as a means to impact others beyond the field. As someone who lost a close friend to cancer a few years back, he found himself deeply affected and driven to create the Chris Taylor Foundation. The foundation’s mission statement supports...
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Boston Reporter Links Dodgers to Free Agent
The Dodgers are heavily involved in the shortstop market, both in free agency and trades. What they do at shortstop could steer their entire offseason approach to an extent, so there’s a lot of interest and intrigued to see how they fill their hole at short. Boston Spanish-language reporter...
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Names Shortstop As His Favorite Position To Play
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best at giving people second chances to rebrand themselves. No other person took advantage of that more than their utility star Chris Taylor. Taylor has spent 6 and a half seasons with the Dodgers after they traded for him by giving up right, handed pitcher Zach Lee.
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander
Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams in on Tommy Kahnle in Free Agency
The 2023 Dodgers could look much different compared to last season’s team. LA lost southpaw Tyler Anderson to the Anaheim Angels a couple of weeks ago. Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner will probably be elsewhere by the start of next season. Both Turner and Belli have several teams interested...
Dodgers Rumors: Shortstop a Top Priority in the Eyes of Beat Reporter
There’s a lot available on both the free-agent and trade markets this offseason, and the Dodgers have multiple holes they still need to fill. The big question is how they will go about filling those holes, whether via trade, free agency, or filling from within with their minor-league system.
Dodgers Fans Share Their Opinion On Team Seeking Out Carlos Rodón
29-year-old pitcher Carlos Rodón declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making him a free agent. With Rodón now free to sign with any team, we asked fans if they think the Dodgers should pick him up. Here’s what they had to say.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Shows Interest In All-Star Closer
Aside from the Dodgers’ closing situation, the Dodgers’ bullpen was one of the best in all of baseball. LA had many guys they could turn to to get them out of a jam or get three quick outs, and the Dodgers will try to add to their bullpen.
Dodgers: Columnist Argues Team Needs To Be All-In During Mookie and Freddie’s Prime
There have been rumblings from the Dodgers — first from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and then from CEO Stan Kasten — that L.A. might embark on somewhat of a youth movement in 2023. Los Angeles has consistently had one of the top farm systems in baseball along with a sustained record of excellence at the big-league level, and the thinking is they could let some of those young players get experience in the majors to set them up for the future, which would also allow them to get below the luxury tax in 2023 and reset the escalating penalties that come with being a repeat o-spender.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Dansby Swanson As Replacement For Trea Turner
The Dodgers have several options when it comes to shortstop openings for next season. They could either ride out with current players like Trea Turner and Gavin Lux, or they could venture outside of the organization by free agency or a trade. MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in the New...
Dodgers Lose One of Their Hitting Coaches to Miami Marlins
The Dodgers’ three-headed hitting coach is down to two heads, as the Marlins and new manager Skip Schumaker are hiring Brant Brown as their new hitting coach. Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Sunday that it was a possibility, and within a couple hours it was a done deal. L.A.’s hitting...
Dodgers Offseason: Analyst Believes Designated Closer Will Make Things More Comfortable All Around
A glaring issue heading into the 2022 postseason was the Dodgers pitching rotation. Tony Gonsolin pitched one inning after coming off his wrist injury, Tyler Anderson was taken out the game way too early and the Dodgers went into the postseason without a true designated closer. It seemed to work...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Does Not Believe Dodgers Sign Free Agent
Almost a month into free agency, and no top-tier free agents have inked themselves into a new contract. Some record-breaking deals could be signed this winter, and the Dodgers are in on almost every free agent, from names like Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correra, and Aaron Judge. Judge is...
