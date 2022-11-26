ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Verlander Meets with LA, Bogaerts & Reyes Linked on Hot Stove | Blue Heaven Podcast

Doug is out sick this week but the hot stove is ready to rumble. The baseball winter meetings are finally returning so Clint and Noah are getting primed for all the free agency movement and rumors that are beginning to heat up! We discuss the possibility of AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander landing in LA as he was reported to be meeting with the Dodgers this week.
Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Thinks LA has a Chance to Sign Carlos Correa

One of the main objectives of this offseason for the Dodgers is to figure out who will play shortstop for them in 2023. They could stay internal with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. They could trade for someone like Willy Adames. Or they could go after one of the big four free agents: Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Set to Meet with LA

It’s pretty well-known that the Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander makes sense in a lot of ways, most notably that he wouldn’t require an extremely long deal due to his age and that he doesn’t have a qualifying offer attached to him so there wouldn’t be penalties for signing him.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder

Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander

Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
Dodgers: Columnist Argues Team Needs To Be All-In During Mookie and Freddie’s Prime

There have been rumblings from the Dodgers — first from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and then from CEO Stan Kasten — that L.A. might embark on somewhat of a youth movement in 2023. Los Angeles has consistently had one of the top farm systems in baseball along with a sustained record of excellence at the big-league level, and the thinking is they could let some of those young players get experience in the majors to set them up for the future, which would also allow them to get below the luxury tax in 2023 and reset the escalating penalties that come with being a repeat o-spender.
