Scientists have failed to detect a key signal from space – and used it to explain some of the earliest parts of the universe.The inability to pick up the signal has allowed researchers to better understand the first galaxies to exist. It is one of the first times they have been able to study the period known as the “cosmic dawn”, when the first stars and galaxies came into being.Scientists are now able to place limits on the mass and energy coming out of those first stars and galaxies – using a counterintuitive method.Researchers were looking for a specific signal, known as the...

1 HOUR AGO