2023 WLA Professional Awards

The 2023 WLA Professional Awards will be launched on January 10, 2023. You can sign up below to receive notifications of the launch and details during the awards period. Registrations for the WLA Awards will close on 24 March 2023. The 2023 WLA Student Awards will launch in mid August...
Your Parramatta Park 2030, Conservation Management Plan and Plan of Management

Parramatta Park is one of the most significant cultural landscapes in Australia. With at least 39,000 years of unbroken Aboriginal cultural connection, 70 years as an Early British Colonial Vice-regal Domain, and over 160 years as a government-gazetted People’s Park, Parramatta Park is the iconic city park and main open space for Sydney’s second-largest and rapidly growing CBD, Greater Parramatta, with 2 million visitors each year for community and school sports, walking, cycling, picnics, play, festivals, and events in a river park setting.

