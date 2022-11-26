Parramatta Park is one of the most significant cultural landscapes in Australia. With at least 39,000 years of unbroken Aboriginal cultural connection, 70 years as an Early British Colonial Vice-regal Domain, and over 160 years as a government-gazetted People’s Park, Parramatta Park is the iconic city park and main open space for Sydney’s second-largest and rapidly growing CBD, Greater Parramatta, with 2 million visitors each year for community and school sports, walking, cycling, picnics, play, festivals, and events in a river park setting.

