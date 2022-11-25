ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: where to watch Australia in action against Tunisia on Saturday

By Mostafa Rachwani
 4 days ago
Australian and French soccer players vie for the ball close to goal with crowd in the background Photograph: Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Australia is playing its second, and arguably most important, group stage match at World Cup 2022 at 9pm on Saturday.

It’s one of the few times a Socceroos World Cup match is scheduled at a convenient hour for Australian audiences and venues across the country will be welcoming fans for the key fixture.

The Socceroos will need to defeat Tunisia at Donha’s Al Janoub stadium, if they are to find a way out of the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Here’s where you can watch all the action:

New South Wales

Football Australia has an official watch party organised at Cupra City Garage in Sydney’s CBD, and you can register to attend here .

Cheers pub, also in Sydney’s CBD, will be opening its doors for a viewing party after hosting a jubilant crowd for Australia’s first match as will the Sporting Globe hotels, Civic Hotel in Pitt Street and PJ O’Brien’s in King Street. Just outside the CBD, Coogee Bay Hotel, Surly’s American Tavern in Surry Hills and the Royal Hotel Paddington, will also be hosting viewing parties, among many other venues.

The Ritz cinema in Randwick is also showing the match, with tickets priced at $10, which includes a small popcorn.

The Village Square in Summer Hill is holding a public viewing, as is Beaman Park in Earlwood and Playford Park in Padstow.

Jamberoo pub and Modus Merewether in Newcastle, as well as the Fraternity Club in Wollongong, will also be hosting.

Victoria

Federation Square in Melbourne’s CBD will hold a live screening of the match for the public.

Imperial Hotel, Turf Bar, the Sherlock Holmes, the Crafty Squire, and Elephant and Wheelbarrow, in the heart of the city, will also welcome fans. South Melbourne’s Wayside Inn will also host. A viewing has also been organised at John McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.

Queensland

Pig N Whistle on Eagle Street in Brisbane’s CBD will be hosting, alongside Fat Angel in Eagle Lane, Winghaus in Edward Street, QA Hotel in nearby New Farm, and the Boundary Hotel in West End.

Farther north, the Jack in Cairns will be holding and event.

The Star Casino, on the Gold Coast, also has a viewing.

Australian Capital Territory

The Durham Castle Arms and the Dock in Kingston will be hosting, as will the Alby in Phillip, Bleachers Sports Bar in Northbourne Avenue, and Assembly the People’s Pub in Braddon.

South Australia

In central Adelaide, the Rosey, the District at SkyCity, Legends Bar and Black Bull will all be hosting a viewing party for the match.

You can also see the match at ServiceFM Stadium in Gepps Cross, with entry free.

Western Australia

Varsity Northbridge in central Perth, as well as the Aviary, the Globe and Crown Perth will be hosting a watch party, as well as Ballers Sports Bar in Fremantle, and the Galway Hooker in Scarborough.

Tasmania

Casino Bar at Wrest Point, the Brick Factory, Irish Murphy’s and Sporties Hotel will all be hosting viewing parties in Hobart on Saturday.

Northern Territory

Shenanigans pub in Darwin will be hosting the match.

At home

Finally, you can also watch the match at home, with all World Cup matches streaming for free on SBS on Demand.

