Read full article on original website
Related
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the White House lawn later this month.
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries in 19th White House wedding
It was a nice day for a White House wedding. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual...
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
msn.com
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was criticized Wednesday for tweeting a list of Thanksgiving "talking points" about the Biden administration to use when talking to "that uncle." In a play on the "conservative uncle" trope often deployed by liberals around the holidays, Klain chimed in with his own...
Jen Psaki posts odd defense of Biden running in 2024 despite advanced age: 'You know Trump is 76, right?'
MSNBC's Jen Psaki defended President Biden's age in a tweet Monday, saying those saying he shouldn't run because of how old he is should consider Donald Trump's seniority as well. "Just throwing out there. For everyone who is arguing the reason @POTUS shouldn’t run again is because of his age…you...
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Very Different Thanksgiving Messages
The former president complained about investigations he's facing, while the incumbent wished people a happy holiday.
Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi
It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket
President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
How Biden spent his 80th birthday
President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office. Biden marked his birthday with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the day after the Saturday wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House South Lawn.…
Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says
Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
Biden serves mashed potatoes sporting an apron with the presidential seal and poses for selfies with troops at 'Friendsgiving' event in North Carolina - telling a child he can 'steal a pumpkin' if he's bored by the president's speech
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden strapped on aprons - adorned with the presidential seal - and served a 'Friendsgiving' meal to the troops and their families at a Marine base in North Carolina Monday night. Onstage, the president encouraged a young boy to 'steal a pumpkin' as...
Biden's granddaughter married in private ceremony on White House South Lawn
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, had a private wedding that was closed to the media Saturday.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal's White House wedding weekend is underway. Here's how they're celebrating.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are getting married at the White House this weekend.
Comments / 0