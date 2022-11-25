Read full article on original website
Related
K-StateSports
Game Preview // K-State Travels to Butler for Big East/Big 12 Battle
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 >> 5:31 p.m. CT >> Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) >> Indianapolis, Ind. FS1 / FOXSports.com (link here) Alex Faust (play-by-play) Chirag Devaskar (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580. Satellite Radio: SXM 385/975. Online: Varsity Network [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson...
K-StateSports
Morris Secures Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Mackenzie Morris collected the final Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award for the 2022 season the conference office announced Tuesday. Morris tied the season-high single-match dig total for the Big 12 and earned a career-high mark with 36 digs in the...
