Cincinnati, OH

ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Covington to open the city’s first dog park

COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners in northern Kentucky have a new reason to cheer. The city of Covington announced plans to open its first dog park. The facility will open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. and is next to the Kenny Shields Park at 9th and Philadelphia streets.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
BELLEVUE, KY
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

West Chester man found in Reading, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
READING, OH
dayton.com

10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton

Several new restaurants, breweries and pop-up food spots have opened in downtown Dayton since last year’s Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s festivities mark the 50th year of the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. today.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

What trends are looking like in 2022 for Christmas Tree sales

BURLINGTON, Ky. — At Kinman Farm Market, the weekend following Thanksgiving tends to start a busy couple weeks, as people begin the search for the Christmas tree. “You know people like to get their trees up after Thanksgiving. So yeah, this weekend and next weekend are really busy for us,” said Manager Amanda Rodriguez.
BURLINGTON, KY

