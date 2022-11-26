Read full article on original website
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
spectrumnews1.com
Covington to open the city’s first dog park
COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners in northern Kentucky have a new reason to cheer. The city of Covington announced plans to open its first dog park. The facility will open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. and is next to the Kenny Shields Park at 9th and Philadelphia streets.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
spectrumnews1.com
Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
WLWT 5
Three people transported after a vehicle strikes a building in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A vehicle struck a home in Spring Grove Village, leading to three people being transported to local hospitals, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police believe speed was a factor, as the vehicle lost control and hit...
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands
Heirlooms of Cincinnati filed six eviction complaints in October and six more in November. Three residents owe $1,279 in back rent, according to the eviction filing in court records.
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
dayton.com
10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton
Several new restaurants, breweries and pop-up food spots have opened in downtown Dayton since last year’s Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s festivities mark the 50th year of the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. today.
Detectives linking Hamilton County murder suspect to Butler County cold cases
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it’s possible, but the homicide cases of Nancy Theobald and Victoria Hincher are not solved just yet.
Family of Fairfield man killed by PD in Walmart may move on with lawsuit
A 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at customers. A short time later, police charged into the store.
dayton.com
JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire
Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
spectrumnews1.com
What trends are looking like in 2022 for Christmas Tree sales
BURLINGTON, Ky. — At Kinman Farm Market, the weekend following Thanksgiving tends to start a busy couple weeks, as people begin the search for the Christmas tree. “You know people like to get their trees up after Thanksgiving. So yeah, this weekend and next weekend are really busy for us,” said Manager Amanda Rodriguez.
