U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
NBC News
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea
The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM with ‘potential to strike entire US mainland’
North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to strike the entire US mainland, the Japanese defence minister said on Friday.The ICBM flew around 1,000 km before it landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,100km, the South Korean military said.It was North Korea’s second suspected test of banned long-range missiles this month, and its eighth launch this year.The ICBM was fired from North Korea’s Sunan area in the capital Pyongyang at 10.15am local time (02.15am GMT), military chiefs in South Korea said.Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said depending on the...
msn.com
North Korea threatens to take stronger measures if US does not stop «military provocations»
North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that it may consider applying "stronger follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," referring to military moves carried out next to Seoul. A spokesman for the North Korean Department has denounced that the joint air exercises carried out by the allies, called...
US News and World Report
Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
North Korea slams South Korea's Yoon, warns sanctions will fuel more hostility
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul's push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang after its missile launches, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration "idiots" parroting the United States, state media KCNA reported.
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes
Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
North Korea calls on United States, South Korea to stop joint military exercises
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - North Korea on Monday called on the United States and South Korea to stop large-scale military exercises in the region, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang, KCNA reported, citing a North Korean foreign ministry statement.
msn.com
Xi tells Kim China willing to work with N.Korea for 'world peace': KCNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of its own.
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
North Korea fires missile after threatening 'fiercer' step
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from...
