Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
The Independent

North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM with ‘potential to strike entire US mainland’

North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to strike the entire US mainland, the Japanese defence minister said on Friday.The ICBM flew around 1,000 km before it landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,100km, the South Korean military said.It was North Korea’s second suspected test of banned long-range missiles this month, and its eighth launch this year.The ICBM was fired from North Korea’s Sunan area in the capital Pyongyang at 10.15am local time (02.15am GMT), military chiefs in South Korea said.Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said depending on the...
US News and World Report

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Salon

“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes

Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
msn.com

Xi tells Kim China willing to work with N.Korea for 'world peace': KCNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of its own.
