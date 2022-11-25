SEOUL, South Korea — Plant-based diets can lower the risk of colorectal cancer by nearly a quarter, but only for men, a new study reveals. Even amongst men, researchers in South Korea say the effect of the diet depends on your ethnicity, with white men benefiting more than some other races. Out of almost 80,000 men in their study, those who ate high amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22-percent lower risk of colorectal cancer.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO