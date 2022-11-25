Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
‘Green’ Mediterranean diet burns twice as much visceral fat than the original version
BEER-SHEVA, Israel — A “green” Mediterranean diet can help people shed twice as much visceral fat than a standard version of the healthy diet. Researchers in Israel say modifying this popular diet to cut out even more red meat and increase polyphenols makes the Mediterranean diet even better at removing this harmful form of fat.
studyfinds.org
Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns
MEDFORD, Mass. — Vaping could ruin someone’s smile by increasing the risk of developing dental cavities, a new study warns. Researchers from Tufts University say after inhaling, the sticky and sugary content of the vaping liquid sticks to the teeth — causing all the damage. The liquid also changes the microbiome of the mouth, making it more hospitable to decay-causing bacteria.
studyfinds.org
Plant-based diets can lower risk of colorectal cancer — but only in men
SEOUL, South Korea — Plant-based diets can lower the risk of colorectal cancer by nearly a quarter, but only for men, a new study reveals. Even amongst men, researchers in South Korea say the effect of the diet depends on your ethnicity, with white men benefiting more than some other races. Out of almost 80,000 men in their study, those who ate high amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22-percent lower risk of colorectal cancer.
studyfinds.org
Octopus and human brains have more in common than you think
BERLIN, Germany — An octopus’ brain is similar to a human’s, shedding fresh light on its intelligence, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Max Delbrück Center and Dartmouth College say the enigmatic eight-limbed creature descended from the same primitive worm-like animal. It has a complex central nervous system, reflecting similar developments that occurred in vertebrates.
studyfinds.org
Corporal consequences: Spanking can alter children’s brain development
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Countless adults can still vividly recall being spanked as a child after disobeying mom or disrespecting dad. Many still consider spanking the lightest of corporal punishments and a viable parenting tactic. Interesting new research from Harvard University, however, now suggests that the act of spanking may hold long-term neural consequences.
studyfinds.org
Wireless ‘smart bandage’ speeds up healing of serious wounds by 25%
STANFORD, Calif. — A smart bandage that makes a serious wound heal 25 percent faster has been developed by scientists. Researchers at Stanford say the battery-free and flexible device monitors wounds and delivers treatment all at the same time. It could help diabetics with painful leg or foot ulcers...
Comments / 0