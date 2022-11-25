Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands v Qatar: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Dutch have eyes on the last 16 against the eliminated hosts. Join Barry Glendenning for all the action
Ecuador v Senegal: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Ecuador or Senegal are battling to progress into the knockout stages. Join John Brewin for all the action
Iran-U.S. World Cup showdown rife with political tension
The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. Iran’s […]
Comments / 0