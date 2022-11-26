Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Pedulla, Mutts power Hokies to ACC/Big Ten win over Gophers
BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defended its home court for the fifth time in five tries this season. Sean Pedulla scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 16 and the Hokies beat Minnesota 67-57 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 67-57 loss to Virginia Tech
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke with the media following the Gophers 67-57 loss at Virginia Tech. Here is everything Ben Johnson had to say. What about the Virginia Tech defense made it a tough shooting day for you guys?. Ben Johnson: “I thought they did a pretty good job...
WSLS
Virginia Tech head coach recaps season, looks ahead to offseason needs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry addressed the media in what was a recap and look-ahead after the program’s abrupt end to the season after the final game of the season was canceled in the wake of a tragedy. The cancellation came a...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 11 Hokies hammer Lancers 89-28, stay unbeaten
BLACKSBURG — Star Elizabeth Kitley had a double- double, Kayana Traylor came off the bench to record a double- double and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday in a nonconference women’s basketball game. Kitley finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds and Traylor had...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech CB DJ Harvey Enters the Transfer Portal
With the FBS transfer portal entry window for non-grad transfers opening next Monday, many players are beginning to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has had their first transfer portal entry of the offseason as CB DJ Harvey announced his intentions to enter the portal. Harvey...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
WSLS
George Wythe clinches Region 1C Championship with 48-28 win over Grayson County
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It’s hard to beat a team twice, let alone in a Region Championship, but George Wythe did just that on Saturday. The Maroons beat Grayson County 48-28 for the Region 1C title. “These kids have been dedicated since last January, through the summer, I never...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
NRVNews
Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas
Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
counton2.com
Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
live5news.com
“Dome of Delight” Tuesday! Rain Returns Wednesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into Tuesday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures into the lower 70′s by afternoon before a cold front heads our way. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead that cold front which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. The cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
live5news.com
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill
A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
