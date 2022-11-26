England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

England play South Africa at Twickenham in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.

Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand , but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

The Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.

Jones has made a point of “respecting” referees too , seen as a dig at his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who will complete his matchday ban this weekend after being reprimanded for a series of sarcastic tweets criticising officials.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at Twickenham.

When is England vs South Africa?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at Twickenham in London.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals , the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

England have dropped Jack Willis for their final match of the autumn against South Africa on Saturday in order to boost their line-out options.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.

Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

Eddie Jones has retained the half-back partnership of Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell continuing at inside centre. And Manu Tuilagi wins his 50th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2011.

Eben Etzebeth returns to the starting XV and will partner his old school teammate Marvin Orie at lock, while Jese Kriel is back at outside centre alongside Damian de Allende.

Makazole Mapimpi has been selected in the place of Cheslin Kolbe, who is not available, with the rest of the back three featuring fellow wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux at fullback. Flyhalf Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk continue their budding partnership.

Evan Roos will start at number eight with Jasper Wiese also out of the mix, and he will pack down at the back of the scrum with Franco Mostert and captain Siya Kolisi. The front row contains props Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Apart from Kolbe and Wiese, other players unavailable for selection are centre Andre Esterhuizen, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and prop Vincent Koch, while flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is suspended.

Line-ups

England XV: F Steward (Leicester Tigers); T Freeman (Northampton Saints), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester Rugby); M Smith (Harlequins), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), A Coles (Northampton Saints), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), E Genge (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

South Africa XV : Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements : Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

Odds

England: 4/6

Draw: 18/1

South Africa: 11/8