ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnQjF_0jO5hV8Q00

England play South Africa at Twickenham in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.

Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand , but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

The Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.

Jones has made a point of “respecting” referees too , seen as a dig at his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who will complete his matchday ban this weekend after being reprimanded for a series of sarcastic tweets criticising officials.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at Twickenham.

When is England vs South Africa?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at Twickenham in London.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals , the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

England have dropped Jack Willis for their final match of the autumn against South Africa on Saturday in order to boost their line-out options.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.

Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

Eddie Jones has retained the half-back partnership of Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell continuing at inside centre. And Manu Tuilagi wins his 50th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2011.

Eben Etzebeth returns to the starting XV and will partner his old school teammate Marvin Orie at lock, while Jese Kriel is back at outside centre alongside Damian de Allende.

Makazole Mapimpi has been selected in the place of Cheslin Kolbe, who is not available, with the rest of the back three featuring fellow wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux at fullback. Flyhalf Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk continue their budding partnership.

Evan Roos will start at number eight with Jasper Wiese also out of the mix, and he will pack down at the back of the scrum with Franco Mostert and captain Siya Kolisi. The front row contains props Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Apart from Kolbe and Wiese, other players unavailable for selection are centre Andre Esterhuizen, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and prop Vincent Koch, while flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is suspended.

Line-ups

England XV: F Steward (Leicester Tigers); T Freeman (Northampton Saints), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester Rugby); M Smith (Harlequins), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), A Coles (Northampton Saints), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), E Genge (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

South Africa XV : Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements : Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

Odds

England: 4/6

Draw: 18/1

South Africa: 11/8

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins. The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group...
The Independent

Is Tunisia vs France on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Tunisia play France needing a stunning World Cup win to emerge from Group D.A victory will be enough if Australia and Denmark draw, or Kasper Hjulmand’s side win but with an inferior goal margin to the north Africans. While Les Bleus hope to grab a point to clinch top spot after Kylian Mbappe’s double downed Denmark last time out. “I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with my boys, I have got...
The Independent

Is Australia vs Denmark on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

With France having already qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds in Qatar, Australia and Denmark will vie to join the defending world champions while eliminating their Group D opponents here.Australia bounced back from a heavy defeat by the French to secure a huge victory over Tunisia last time out, while Denmark’s goalless draw with Tunisia gave way to a valiant display against Les Bleus but ultimately a loss.That means Australia are in pole position to accompany France in the last 16, with a win against Denmark ensuring that the Socceroos would advance.Any other outcome would complicate matters and...
The Independent

Tunisia vs France prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

France look to complete their World Cup Group D campaign with a 100 percent record when they face Tunisia at Education City Stadium.Another victory, this time against Denmark thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s brace, secured a last 16 berth, but Didier Deschamps’ side want top spot, while Tunisia are desperate for a win to sneak through if Australia and Denmark draw or their victory is superior to the Danes’.“I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

World Cup Golden Boot: Rashford, Mbappe and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy