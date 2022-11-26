BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.

