gophersports.com
Gophers to Take On Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) is ready for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wake Forest (4-3, 0-1 ACC) coming to Williams Arena on Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The nationally televised game is on Big Ten Network and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Eleven Recognized by Big Ten on Defense, Special Teams
The Big Ten announced all-conference performers on defense and special teams today and the Gophers had 11 players recognized. Leading the way was defensive back Tyler Nubin, who was named Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was placed on the Third Team by the coaches and was an Honorable Mention selection by the media.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Pharrel Payne and Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 13 points apiece and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 11 points, but Virginia Tech defeated the Gophers 67-57 in the opening game of the 24th ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Payne was 5-of-8 from the field for his fourth game in double-figures this season,...
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Set to Host Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving programs return to the pool this week for the prestigious Minnesota Invite, hosted by University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness. Taking place Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center, the Minnesota Invite has been dubbed the "fastest...
gophersports.com
Kaiser Named WCHA Rookie of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Freshman forward Madison Kaiser has been named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the conference on Monday. Kaiser is the first Gopher freshman this season to earn a weekly honor. Madison Kaiser earned her first career WCHA honor this week after recording a multi-point game (1g-1a) and...
gophersports.com
Kaliakmanis Honored by Big Ten
University of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after his performance on Saturday at Wisconsin. Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to a 23-16 border battle win against the Badgers and set career highs in completions (19), attempts (29), yards (319) and touchdowns (2). He completed nine passes of 15 yards or more and averaged 16.8 yards per completion, as Minnesota rallied from a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe.
gophersports.com
Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
gophersports.com
Borowicz's Career Night Leads Gophers to Victory over Liberty
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 77-65 victory over the Liberty Flames (2-4, 0-0) on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. Redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz registered a career high 21 points while Alanna Micheaux dropped 15 and nine in the victory.
gophersports.com
Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
gophersports.com
'U' Sweeps No. 5 Nebraska to End B1G Play
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday evening at the Devaney Center. Tonight was Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. With the win, Minnesota improves to 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten). The...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
gophersports.com
Gymnastics Adds Two More to 2023 Signing Class, Brings Total to Nine
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota has added Sophie Swartzmiller and Paige Anastasi to their 2023 signing class, head coach Jenny Hansen announced on Monday. The addition of Swartzmiller and Anastasi brings the signing class total to nine members, the largest ever for Gopher Gymnastics. "We are excited to...
fox9.com
Steph Curry meets with boy seriously hurt in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who survived being shot in the head in Minneapolis, one of three shootings that shook the community in 2021, had the chance of a lifetime on Sunday to meet his basketball hero. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry met and signed autographs for Ladavionne...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
