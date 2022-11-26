Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
carolinapanorama.com
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done
BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks. Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.
carolinapanorama.com
Holiday market expands opportunity for farmers
Locally grown and freshly produced goods were sold at the Holiday Farmers Market, hosted by South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research & Extension Program. The event was held at the lower-level concourse of SC State’s Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium. SC State 1890 staff and local farmers provided...
carolinapanorama.com
Public Works to review Orangeburg County-owned ditches for maintenance needs
The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs. "Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."
WITN
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WRDW-TV
18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
WYFF4.com
SC woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives through restaurant, officials say
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner.
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
