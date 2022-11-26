The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs. "Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO