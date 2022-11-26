Read full article on original website
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
carolinapanorama.com
Public Works to review Orangeburg County-owned ditches for maintenance needs
The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs. "Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."
Bethune's bridge project is one step closer to being complete
BETHUNE, S.C. — A major bridge project has been under construction by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) heading into Bethune since 2019. This past fall, the bridge on U.S. 1 opened, but construction cones and road closed signs still remain. "I was used to traveling down the...
carolinapanorama.com
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done
BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks. Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.
Safety and walkability: Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan aims to improve transportation infrastructure in metro area
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's planning department is hoping to make the metro area safer with the Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan. The city is surveying residents and collecting feedback to compile a plan by the end of the year, according to senior planner Kyle Kelly. "We’ve spent about...
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg launches new campaign to help combat vehicle theft in the area
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — According to a 2019 FBI report, Orangeburg County ranked third in the country in vehicle thefts, with 427 per 100,000 people. As part of a nationwide campaign, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is reminding people to not make themselves a target for a vehicle theft or break-in.
thelakemurraynews.net
Pay for Richland deputies isn’t about politics: It’s about taking care of those who protect
[The following opinion-editorial piece was originally published in The State, Nov. 20, 2022]. – “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. – “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the...
csengineermag.com
Columbia, S.C. Review Board approves Stantec-designed Finlay Park revitalization project
Leading global design firm, Stantec has received approval from Columbia, South Carolina’s City’s Design/Development Review Commission for the revitalization project of Finlay Park, one of Columbia’s largest and most notable public parks. Stantec serves as the prime consultant on the project having led the 2015 master plan and provides overall project management and landscape architecture design.
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
carolinapanorama.com
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: ‘Pink Out’ raises money for RMC
NORTH – The Town of North’s “Pink Out” Breast Cancer Walk and Awareness event helped raise money for the Regional Medical Center. The committee that helped coordinate the event presented a $500 check to RMC’s Amy Williams during North’s town council meeting on Nov. 14.
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
$19 monthly increase for Dominion Energy electricity could be approved Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Customers for Dominion Energy of South Carolina are battling an almost 14% increase in their energy bills. The company increased bills by 5% back in April and has filed to attempt to increase them again. First, however, that increase must be approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
abcnews4.com
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
Columbia Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Business Burglary
The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify the pictured male suspect involved in a business burglary located on Nashville Highway. Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]
Saluda native has high hopes for town's future after winning mayoral race
SALUDA, S.C. — After a tie, a recount and runoff election, Saluda is welcoming a new mayor. Wednesday has been a day of celebration and a day full of congratulations according to Saluda's new mayor elect, Miliken Matthews. Matthews is a Saluda native and current Ward 1 councilman. On...
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
