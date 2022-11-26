ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Public Works to review Orangeburg County-owned ditches for maintenance needs

The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs. "Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done

BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks. Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.
BRANCHVILLE, SC
Pay for Richland deputies isn’t about politics: It’s about taking care of those who protect

[The following opinion-editorial piece was originally published in The State, Nov. 20, 2022]. – “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. – “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, S.C. Review Board approves Stantec-designed Finlay Park revitalization project

Leading global design firm, Stantec has received approval from Columbia, South Carolina’s City’s Design/Development Review Commission for the revitalization project of Finlay Park, one of Columbia’s largest and most notable public parks. Stantec serves as the prime consultant on the project having led the 2015 master plan and provides overall project management and landscape architecture design.
COLUMBIA, SC
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: ‘Pink Out’ raises money for RMC

NORTH – The Town of North’s “Pink Out” Breast Cancer Walk and Awareness event helped raise money for the Regional Medical Center. The committee that helped coordinate the event presented a $500 check to RMC’s Amy Williams during North’s town council meeting on Nov. 14.
NORTH, SC
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Business Burglary

The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify the pictured male suspect involved in a business burglary located on Nashville Highway. Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]
COLUMBIA, TN
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC

