MIAMI -- A man who has been arrested for killing a man and shooting his ex-girlfriend in the stomach at her North Bay Village apartment allegedly confessed to the crime, telling investigators that he did so in order to take the soul of his ex's new boyfriend.Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, is facing several charges in connection with the Monday morning attack at apt. No. 7 at the North Bay Village apartment in the 7900 block of East Drive.He made an appearance in bond court before Cicruit Judge Mindy Glazer who ordered that he be held without bond.Investigators said in the police...

MIAMI, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO