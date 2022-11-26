ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

High School Football 6A-I State Championship Preview

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb previews the 6A-I state championship as Bixby takes on Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fires Head Coach Philip Montgomery After 8 Seasons

Tulsa has fired head football coach Philip Montgomery after eight years leading the Golden Hurricane, multiple sources confirm. Montgomery was 43-53 during his time in Tulsa, which included postseason wins in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021. Tulsa finished the 2022 season 5-7...
TULSA, OK
footballscoop.com

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

GJ Kinne is a strong candidate for the Tulsa job, sources tell FootballScoop. Kinne, who turns 34 on Dec. 1, is in his first season as the head coach at Incarnate Word, where he has the Cardinals in the FCS playoffs. UIW entered the field as a national seed, earning a first-round bye before hosting Furman on Saturday.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

MMIP, OCPD Searching For Woman Last Seen In September

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City law enforcement are searching for a woman who was last seen in September. Misty Dawn Rudy was last seen in the Oklahoma City area on September 27. She is 46 years old. Rudy is a member of the Choctaw...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

The Jet Stream shows a roller coaster temperature ride for Oklahoma!

The Jet Stream showing a temperature roller coaster ride for the couple of weeks! Up and down we go as fronts move south across the plains. Normally not a wet weather pattern but watching as always. The first front in a series of cold fronts hits Oklahoma late Tuesday wit a big drop in temps but no precipitation!
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”

The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash

The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

State Of Oklahoma In Need Of Foster Parents

TULSA, Okla. - There are more than 6,700 children in state custody in Oklahoma. The state is in need of more foster parents to open their homes to children in need. Deborah Shropshire with the State Department of Human Services is here to discuss the different challenges the state is seeing right now when it comes to foster care.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK

