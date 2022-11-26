ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiefer, OK

News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Red Raiders

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6

Cowboys & Sooners Basketball Roundup

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap a busy day for our college basketball teams. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6

Quick Thoughts On OU & OSU Football

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some quick thoughts on the Sooners and Cowboys after both teams lost on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn

In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OU Overtakes Ole Miss As Rebs Go Cold Down The Stretch

Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55 on Sunday in the final of the ESPN Events Invitational title game. Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run.
OXFORD, MS
News On 6

High School Football 6A-I State Championship Preview

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb previews the 6A-I state championship as Bixby takes on Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
BIXBY, OK
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections after regular season

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK

