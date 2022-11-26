ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Ponca City News

Game in Ponca City has rousing finish

Body Those high school football fans who attended Friday’s Class 6AII playoff game in Sullins Stadium were treated to a battle that went down to the wire. At least those who stayed to the finish saw a classic playoff game. The contest featured Stillwater vs. Deer Creek and the...
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fires Head Coach Philip Montgomery After 8 Seasons

Tulsa has fired head football coach Philip Montgomery after eight years leading the Golden Hurricane, multiple sources confirm. Montgomery was 43-53 during his time in Tulsa, which included postseason wins in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021. Tulsa finished the 2022 season 5-7...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

MMIP, OCPD Searching For Woman Last Seen In September

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City law enforcement are searching for a woman who was last seen in September. Misty Dawn Rudy was last seen in the Oklahoma City area on September 27. She is 46 years old. Rudy is a member of the Choctaw...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn

In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections after regular season

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
TULSA, OK
102.5 The Bone

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK

