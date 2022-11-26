ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything! For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve-hugging all-white Miu Miu look.  She accessorized the sexy dress with minimal jewelry to let the cut out dress speak for itself.  The starlet matched the ensemble with blinged out jewelry on her writes, fingers and around her neck which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the dress to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time at an event in London. Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff. “ Beautiful night with
she simply captioned the stunning look.

Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “
PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “ Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “ FRIEND!!!!!! My GOD ! You look soooooo amazing ! Wow wow wow stunning stunning

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

