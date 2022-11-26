ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Farmingdale Dalers derail Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville football’s journey to the Long Island Championship game was an unlikely one, where the Patriots concluded their regular season with a 5-3 record then peaked in post-season play. Ward Melville picked off Whitman in the opening round of the playoffs, took down previously unbeaten William Floyd, 14-7,...
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
portwashington-news.com

Welcoming Commune To Port Washington

Cari Gatto, a Port Washington resident for 16 years, has recently opened Commune, located at 307 Main St. Commune is a beautiful space that offers a variety of wellness classes in the most intimate and peace-provoking environment. Commune offers classes like yoga, guided meditation, reiki healing and other workshops. Gatto...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

In Riverhead, a study in dysfunctional governance

At the Nov. 17 Town Board work session, Council Member Tim Hubbard proposed a resolution for a moratorium on all industrial development in the hamlet of Calverton for one year pending completion of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Hubbard was responding to the public outcry for such a moratorium and his proposal was well-reasoned and supported as being lawful by Town Attorney Erik Howard. The responses from the supervisor and Hubbard’s fellow board members were a study in dysfunctional governance.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Independent bookstore set to open before new year

A new independent bookstore is set to open on New York Avenue in Huntington Village after one entrepreneur’s yearlong journey to find a location. Many business owners struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic even after restrictions were lifted. One of the stores that shut its doors for good during 2021 was the Book Revue in Huntington village.
HUNTINGTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Village Voice

Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died

This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bayport-Blue Point beats North Shore for LIC

North Shore fell short in its quest for a second straight Long Island football championship. The Vikings lost for the first time in 20 games, falling to Bayport-Blue Point 35-7 in Friday’s L.I. Class IV title game at Hofstra. The Phantoms orchestrated scoring drives covering 89, 80, 80, 61 and 78 yards on the way to capturing their first-ever LIC in impressive fashion.
BLUE POINT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy