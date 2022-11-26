At the Nov. 17 Town Board work session, Council Member Tim Hubbard proposed a resolution for a moratorium on all industrial development in the hamlet of Calverton for one year pending completion of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Hubbard was responding to the public outcry for such a moratorium and his proposal was well-reasoned and supported as being lawful by Town Attorney Erik Howard. The responses from the supervisor and Hubbard’s fellow board members were a study in dysfunctional governance.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO