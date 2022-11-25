SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- La Costa Canyon got back into the win column on Tuesday night, defeating host Santa Fe Christian 58-41, to even their season record at 2-2. The Mavericks led 21-17 after one quarter and opened up an 11-point halftime lead after holding the Eagles (3-2) to four second quarter ...

SOLANA BEACH, CA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO