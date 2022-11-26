Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
insidenu.com
Stock up, stock down from Northwestern’s final loss of 2022 to Illinois
After falling to Purdue in West Lafayette, the ‘Cats hosted the Fighting Illini with the chance to bring the HAT back to Evanston, but Northwestern did just about the opposite of playing spoiler. The ‘Cats lost 41-3 and were dominated in every phase of a game that consisted of yet another quarterback benching. Here’s whose stock went up and down from the ‘Cats’ season-ending defeat:
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
thechampaignroom.com
Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year
It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees
It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
Highlights: Illinois 41 – Northwestern 3 – 11/26/22
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini – November 26, 2022 Box score | Recap Video highlights
Loyola Academy tops Lincoln-Way East to win fourth Illinois football championship
By Nathan Grimm CHAMPAIGN — Stifling defense has been a staple in Champaign this fall. Saturday's heavyweight bout in the state championship game was no exception. Playing for the Illinois Class 8A title, Loyola Academy smothered previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 13-3 en route to its fourth ...
Prep Basketball Recap for Nov. 25, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois. Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners. […]
channel1450.com
MacArthur Claims First Turkey Tourney Title Since 2015
Decatur MacArthur took a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook to win the Generals’ first tournament win since 2015. Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP.
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
cbs2iowa.com
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond
PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
Navigating Illinois’ home sale slowdown
(The Center Square) – High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments in Illinois up by 40% in the past few months. The residential real estate market is starting to feel the impact. “Prices have gotten so high. I expect them to start coming down,” Professor Daniel McMillen of the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois Chicago said. “With interest rates as high as they are, it has to be the case that the housing market has to slow up.” ...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
