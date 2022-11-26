ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

insidenu.com

Stock up, stock down from Northwestern’s final loss of 2022 to Illinois

After falling to Purdue in West Lafayette, the ‘Cats hosted the Fighting Illini with the chance to bring the HAT back to Evanston, but Northwestern did just about the opposite of playing spoiler. The ‘Cats lost 41-3 and were dominated in every phase of a game that consisted of yet another quarterback benching. Here’s whose stock went up and down from the ‘Cats’ season-ending defeat:
EVANSTON, IL
The Associated Press

Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year

It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees

It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Recap for Nov. 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois. Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
cbs2iowa.com

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
PALATINE, IL
The Center Square

Navigating Illinois’ home sale slowdown

(The Center Square) – High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments in Illinois up by 40% in the past few months. The residential real estate market is starting to feel the impact. “Prices have gotten so high. I expect them to start coming down,” Professor Daniel McMillen of the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois Chicago said. “With interest rates as high as they are, it has to be the case that the housing market has to slow up.” ...
ILLINOIS STATE
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL

