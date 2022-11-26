ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Hoops Preview: Virginia, 2022-23

Michigan's last ever Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup is a doozy against Virginia, which won a national championship recently and has done more to disrupt the UNC/Duke duopoly in that league than any other program. Last year's Cavaliers were anomalously bad, finishing 21-14 and falling to the NIT. They ranked 72nd on Kenpom, Tony Bennett's worst team since 2011 when he was in year two and still getting his feet under him.
A Child Glances Up From His Nintendo Switch

11/26/2022 – Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 – 12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, Big Ten East Champions. I had to have a strange conversation with my son on Saturday about why I was watching the television with the sound off. In his experience the TV is generally better when the images on screen are paired with explanatory messages into his ears. I tried to tell him that I really wanted Michigan to win this game, I thought they were about to get hammered, and that I did not want to hear the exultant cries of central Ohio's finest as they dunked Michigan into the center of the Earth. He seemed to understand in the distant way you understand that someone has a particular moral compass you cannot comprehend but nonetheless accept.
MGoPodcast 14.13: The Football Guys

Thank you to Underground Printing for making this all possible. Rishi and Ryan have been our biggest supporters from the beginning. Check out their wide selection of officially licensed Michigan fan gear at their 3 store locations in Ann Arbor or learn about their custom apparel business at undergroundshirts.com. Our...
2022 MGoPhotos of the Game (Week 12): Ohio State

Michigan Football at Ohio State 2022 (Patrick Barron)*. *(I took more photos at this game than probably the last three combined and I'm still going through them so come back the next couple days and there will probably be more uploaded. As of typing this there are 164!) I woke...
