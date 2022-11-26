11/26/2022 – Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 – 12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, Big Ten East Champions. I had to have a strange conversation with my son on Saturday about why I was watching the television with the sound off. In his experience the TV is generally better when the images on screen are paired with explanatory messages into his ears. I tried to tell him that I really wanted Michigan to win this game, I thought they were about to get hammered, and that I did not want to hear the exultant cries of central Ohio's finest as they dunked Michigan into the center of the Earth. He seemed to understand in the distant way you understand that someone has a particular moral compass you cannot comprehend but nonetheless accept.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO