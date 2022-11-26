Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
hulalandblog.com
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
This Missouri city named among best to buy a US lake house, study says
Lake lovers, look no further than one city in the Missouri Ozarks.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
KYTV
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. According to Nixa officials, Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28 and remain closed until the Truman Blvd. Extension Project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
KYTV
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Tis the season to get your Christmas tree. Tree farms around the Ozarks have been gearing up all year for these next few weeks, on top of taking a hit by harsh inflation and extreme drought conditions over the summer. Karen and Don Nelson have owned Delaware...
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun at police
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring rides Dowdy’s big day to program’s first state title game
Reeds Spring quarterback Blandy Burall isn’t shy about taking a risk. The same goes for his head coach. So after holding Sullivan on downs inside the 20-yardline with seven seconds remaining in the first half, the Wolves weren’t ready to concede a halftime tie just yet. Instead, Reeds...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
Comments / 1