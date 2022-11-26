ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.
BRANSON, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. According to Nixa officials, Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28 and remain closed until the Truman Blvd. Extension Project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Liberty to raise electric rates

Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KTLO

No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock

A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

