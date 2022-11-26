Read full article on original website
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket
Nebraska now knows a possible path if it’s going to have another chance to play in a just-up-the-road Final Four in Omaha. In 2 ½ weeks Omaha puts on the Final Four for the fourth time, and that’s been a good omen for the Husker program. Nebraska had made it to Omaha’s Final Four three times, winning national championships there in 2006 and 2015 and reaching the semifinals in 2008.
HuskerExtra.com
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
The end of the regular season came quickly for the Nebraska volleyball team, and the Huskers are ready for a reset after back-to-back losses to end the Big Ten season. And contributing to the struggles was two of Nebraska’s key players, Kenzie Knuckles (season-ending injury) and Nicklin Hames (illness), both not playing on Saturday.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's season finale versus Iowa is just the appetizer for what's ahead
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The sun is shining one more time on Nebraska football in 2022. Relatively good weather — with temperatures in the low 50s, clear skies and slight winds — is the setting for the Huskers’ final game of the season against Iowa when so many of these Heroes Trophy games have played out in miserably frigid conditions.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball falls to Wisconsin, ends hopes for Big Ten crown
Wisconsin is still the No. 1 team in Big Ten Conference volleyball. In another huge match between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska on Friday the Badgers won in four sets at the Devaney Sports Center, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19. Friday was a must-win for Nebraska’s Big Ten title...
HuskerExtra.com
Watch: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
Matt Rhule landed Monday morning at the Lincoln Airport, where Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife, Angela, waited to greet him and his family. Rhule's introductory ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center. Check out photos and videos of Rhule's arrival below.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska downs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Puerto Rico Clasico
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The 3-pointers finally fell. After Nebraska women’s basketball endured shooting struggles for multiple games, a change in scenery — to the Puerto Rico Clasico — helped NU turn the page in a 73-44 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Huskers (4-2)...
