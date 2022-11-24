ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

BHG

This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BROOKLYN, NY
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
Matthew C. Woodruff

Take a Break from the Holiday Rush with These Seasonal Favorites.

Holiday StressPhoto by(via wellness magazine) The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.
theodysseyonline.com

Holiday Season

We all love the holidays and for most people it is their favorite part of the year but for me the holidays tend to be more stress than fun because my parents are divorced. So I wanted to write about something that every kids who has divorced parents could relate to!
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Holiday movies and specials: Christmas programming schedule for WLKY

WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
macaronikid.com

Simple Christmas Traditions

When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
BHG

Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
People

Meet the Man Who's Created Magic for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 47 Years and Counting

Carpenter John Cheney, 75, began working at the Macy's Parade Studio in New Jersey in 1976 and has helped assemble floats for the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade every year since Among the 16 character balloons, 40 inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups, there's a man behind the scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who is celebrating 47 years on the job. John Cheney, 75, is a master carpenter who has helped to assemble floats for the iconic parade every year since 1976. Or, as...
MOONACHIE, NJ
The Independent

Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit

If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
Salon

Gifts from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” we want year-round

My initial reaction to "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" was one of disappointment, that the Disney+ short wasn't a classic song and dance variety show, similar to the Johnny Cash Christmas Shows of yore, or the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show of 2019. But by being a tightly plotted, mini movie of under an hour, the show made it up to me. Thankfully, it doesn't skimp on the songs, either.
WDW News Today

Christmas Tree and More Holiday Decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Celebrate the holidays with classic Christmas decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, where Christmas music can also be heard as you stroll the resort. In front of the resort’s main building, reindeer figures made of white branches sit in flower beds. Garland with white flowers, strings of beads,...
thebossmagazine.com

The Christmas Crunch

The Christmas season is a time of year when many retail businesses see their highest profits. This is due, in part, to the fact that consumers tend to do a large amount of their shopping during this time. If you are a retailer who wants to make the most of this lucrative season, then there are several things you can do to prepare your store. In this article, we will discuss some tips for getting your store ready for the Christmas rush.
TODAY.com

Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving

The Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the busiest travel day of the entire holiday season after some 55 million Americans head back home from holiday gatherings. Forecasted storms could throw travelers and their plans for a loop. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 27, 2022.
jennifermaker.com

Merry Maker Mingle 2022: Our Annual Countdown to Christmas

Open a new gift from Jennifer every day for 25 days! Plus, you can enter for a chance to win fabulous prizes, including Cricut cutting machines, sublimation printers, gift cards, and more!. As a thank-you for your support and encouragement over the last five years, I am sharing free patterns...
MICHIGAN STATE

