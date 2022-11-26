ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Scoggins: P.J. Fleck’s old-school U offense desperately needs star receivers, and that’s his No. 1 offseason to-do [Star Tribune]

By Chip Scoggins, Star Tribune
big10central.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Primetime was No Match for Kirk Cousins

At various points since I began writing about the Vikings, I’ve articulated concerns about how the QB1 has played. While the end-of-year statistics almost always looked pretty, the team’s record was seldom very attractive. In my mind, the team was spending too much on Kirk Cousins to be getting so few wins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

'This thing went by quickly.' On Senior Day, Penn State football leaders reflect on careers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Nov. 27—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football seniors have been at the forefront of the team's 10-win season in 2022. Whether it's been quarterback Sean Clifford finding the end zone with his legs or his arm, PJ Mustipher controlling the interior front lines as a nose tackle or Ji'Ayir Brown being a ballhawking safety and playing either the deep third of the field or moving up to the line to make a play on the ball, Penn State's seniors have been key to the leadership of the program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

Gophers center John Michael Schmitz combines ‘nasty’ toughness with momma’s boy soft side [Pioneer Press]

The Schmitz family home in Flossmoor, Ill., has an above-ground pool with a basketball hoop attached on one side. But don’t be fooled. While that combo might appear to be relaxing place to cool off on a hot summer day and casually take a few shots, that’s not the case when John Michael and his younger brother Jack jump in to play a no-blood, no-foul version of swimming pool basketball.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
big10central.com

Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys plans to transfer out [Pioneer Press]

Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys said Sunday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. The third-year player from Hillard, Ohio, had five tackles and no sacks in eight regular-season games in 2022. Keys, who has battled an arm injury this season, played but didn’t record a statistic in the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Starting NFL Quarterback Has Officially Been Benched

The Houston Texans have benched second-year quarterback Davis Mills 10 games into the 2022 season. On Friday, head coach Lovie Smith announced that veteran signal caller Kyle Allen will make the start in Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Mills is 1-8-1 as a starter this season. He has 11...
HOUSTON, TX
big10central.com

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 37-0 win over Rutgers [Baltimore Sun]

Around his neck, in increasing quantity, Taulia Tagovailoa’s family members hung leis. They weighed him down, one after the other, some decorated with the traditional flower garlands while others included candy or money. Tagovailoa estimated he received 30 leis after Maryland football’s 37-0 regular-season-ending win against Rutgers. He had...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Minnesota

Cousins relishes confidence of Vikings, as clutch wins come

MINNEAPOLIS — Somewhere along the line this season after Kevin O'Connell was hired as Minnesota's coach, Kirk Cousins found the consistent winning touch in the clutch that too often was missing for him.One of the NFL's most scrutinized quarterbacks delivered again for the 2022 Vikings, with three touchdown passes including the tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter to beat New England 33-26 on Thursday night.O'Connell made special mention of Cousins and his performance on the prime-time stage against a vaunted defense in his postgame speech to the players in the locker room. Eight wins for Minnesota (9-2) have come by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Kicking Has Flat-Out Been Terrible

While the Minnesota Vikings impressive 9-2 record is as magnificent as it is unforeseen, the team’s kicking has flat-out been terrible. For about seven seasons — since Blair Walsh missed a playoff-round-advancing field goal in 2015 — Minnesota’s kicking game has encountered ups and downs, usually ending with a kicker bottoming out and leaving the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat

Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
BUFFALO, NY
big10central.com

Wisconsin volleyball earns coveted top 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s road to the NCAA Final Four will go through the UW Field House once again. The Badgers (25-3) earned the No. 3 overall seed and will face Quinnipiac (14-14) in a first-round match at 7 p.m. Friday at the Field House. TCU (16-10) will face Washington (20-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the other first-round match in Madison.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy