Scoggins: P.J. Fleck’s old-school U offense desperately needs star receivers, and that’s his No. 1 offseason to-do [Star Tribune]

Related
Primetime was No Match for Kirk Cousins
At various points since I began writing about the Vikings, I’ve articulated concerns about how the QB1 has played. While the end-of-year statistics almost always looked pretty, the team’s record was seldom very attractive. In my mind, the team was spending too much on Kirk Cousins to be getting so few wins.
big10central.com
'This thing went by quickly.' On Senior Day, Penn State football leaders reflect on careers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 27—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football seniors have been at the forefront of the team's 10-win season in 2022. Whether it's been quarterback Sean Clifford finding the end zone with his legs or his arm, PJ Mustipher controlling the interior front lines as a nose tackle or Ji'Ayir Brown being a ballhawking safety and playing either the deep third of the field or moving up to the line to make a play on the ball, Penn State's seniors have been key to the leadership of the program.
big10central.com
Gophers center John Michael Schmitz combines ‘nasty’ toughness with momma’s boy soft side [Pioneer Press]
The Schmitz family home in Flossmoor, Ill., has an above-ground pool with a basketball hoop attached on one side. But don’t be fooled. While that combo might appear to be relaxing place to cool off on a hot summer day and casually take a few shots, that’s not the case when John Michael and his younger brother Jack jump in to play a no-blood, no-foul version of swimming pool basketball.
big10central.com
Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys plans to transfer out [Pioneer Press]
Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys said Sunday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. The third-year player from Hillard, Ohio, had five tackles and no sacks in eight regular-season games in 2022. Keys, who has battled an arm injury this season, played but didn’t record a statistic in the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
big10central.com
Former Carroll County football standouts Aaron Nelson, Silas Kelly drafted into XFL [Baltimore Sun]
Two former Carroll County high school football standouts will have a chance to continue their professional football dreams. Aaron Nelson, a 2016 North Carroll graduate, and Silas Kelly, a 2016 South Carroll graduate, were drafted by the XFL last weekend. Nelson, who played in college at Delaware Valley University, was...
Starting NFL Quarterback Has Officially Been Benched
The Houston Texans have benched second-year quarterback Davis Mills 10 games into the 2022 season. On Friday, head coach Lovie Smith announced that veteran signal caller Kyle Allen will make the start in Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Mills is 1-8-1 as a starter this season. He has 11...
big10central.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 37-0 win over Rutgers [Baltimore Sun]
Around his neck, in increasing quantity, Taulia Tagovailoa’s family members hung leis. They weighed him down, one after the other, some decorated with the traditional flower garlands while others included candy or money. Tagovailoa estimated he received 30 leis after Maryland football’s 37-0 regular-season-ending win against Rutgers. He had...
Cousins relishes confidence of Vikings, as clutch wins come
MINNEAPOLIS — Somewhere along the line this season after Kevin O'Connell was hired as Minnesota's coach, Kirk Cousins found the consistent winning touch in the clutch that too often was missing for him.One of the NFL's most scrutinized quarterbacks delivered again for the 2022 Vikings, with three touchdown passes including the tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter to beat New England 33-26 on Thursday night.O'Connell made special mention of Cousins and his performance on the prime-time stage against a vaunted defense in his postgame speech to the players in the locker room. Eight wins for Minnesota (9-2) have come by...
Vikings coach had fun with infamous Kirk Cousins narrative
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been widely mocked for his poor record in primetime games, and his coach knows it. That is why Kevin O’Connell had some fun with the narrative after Thursday’s win over the New England Patriots. The Vikings’ official Twitter account uploaded video of...
Vikings Kicking Has Flat-Out Been Terrible
While the Minnesota Vikings impressive 9-2 record is as magnificent as it is unforeseen, the team’s kicking has flat-out been terrible. For about seven seasons — since Blair Walsh missed a playoff-round-advancing field goal in 2015 — Minnesota’s kicking game has encountered ups and downs, usually ending with a kicker bottoming out and leaving the team.
big10central.com
Comeback falls short for Iowa football in upset loss to Nebraska [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 26—IOWA CITY — Nestled near the stages for the Big Ten Network pregame show and Iowa radio pregame show, signs for the "Fan Zone" sponsored by Tums stood outside the southeast corner of Kinnick Stadium Friday afternoon. It was well-timed advertising considering Iowa fans may have needed...
Yardbarker
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball earns coveted top 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s road to the NCAA Final Four will go through the UW Field House once again. The Badgers (25-3) earned the No. 3 overall seed and will face Quinnipiac (14-14) in a first-round match at 7 p.m. Friday at the Field House. TCU (16-10) will face Washington (20-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the other first-round match in Madison.
big10central.com
Gophers volleyball to host Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA tournament [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers volleyball team was hopeful, heading into the final two matches of the regular season, that it’d have one final weekend at Maturi Pavilion. Two impressive road wins against top-10 teams helped seal the Gophers’ fate. No. 9 Minnesota ousted No. 8 Ohio State 3-1 and swept...
