State College, PA

big10central.com

Another hall of fame nod for Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen [Pioneer Press]

The plaudits are piling up for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers women’s basketball coach who led Minnesota to a Final Four and won four WNBA championships with the Lynx, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., it was announced Monday. The induction class is a who’s who of women’s athletics: Whalen, Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
big10central.com

Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys plans to transfer out [Pioneer Press]

Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys said Sunday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. The third-year player from Hillard, Ohio, had five tackles and no sacks in eight regular-season games in 2022. Keys, who has battled an arm injury this season, played but didn’t record a statistic in the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

'This thing went by quickly.' On Senior Day, Penn State football leaders reflect on careers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Nov. 27—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football seniors have been at the forefront of the team's 10-win season in 2022. Whether it's been quarterback Sean Clifford finding the end zone with his legs or his arm, PJ Mustipher controlling the interior front lines as a nose tackle or Ji'Ayir Brown being a ballhawking safety and playing either the deep third of the field or moving up to the line to make a play on the ball, Penn State's seniors have been key to the leadership of the program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

From Vietnam to Metro and beyond, Hatch served with distinction

Vietnam was rarely far from Dave Hatch’s daily life, and how could it not be? He was reminded of the war’s impact whenever he moved. The bullet wounds for which he received two purple hearts had healed, but the effects of Agent Orange had ruined his kidneys. A back broken during a helicopter transport gave him problems and was so damaged that one inquiring physician took a look at his x-rays and asked him whether he’d been a rodeo rider.
LAS VEGAS, NV

