Another hall of fame nod for Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen [Pioneer Press]
The plaudits are piling up for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers women’s basketball coach who led Minnesota to a Final Four and won four WNBA championships with the Lynx, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., it was announced Monday. The induction class is a who’s who of women’s athletics: Whalen, Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.
Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys plans to transfer out [Pioneer Press]
Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys said Sunday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. The third-year player from Hillard, Ohio, had five tackles and no sacks in eight regular-season games in 2022. Keys, who has battled an arm injury this season, played but didn’t record a statistic in the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
'This thing went by quickly.' On Senior Day, Penn State football leaders reflect on careers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 27—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football seniors have been at the forefront of the team's 10-win season in 2022. Whether it's been quarterback Sean Clifford finding the end zone with his legs or his arm, PJ Mustipher controlling the interior front lines as a nose tackle or Ji'Ayir Brown being a ballhawking safety and playing either the deep third of the field or moving up to the line to make a play on the ball, Penn State's seniors have been key to the leadership of the program.
PHOTOS: Penn State football celebrates Senior Day, win over Michigan State [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 27—UNIVERSITY PARK — While closing out the regular season at Beaver Stadium, Penn State football celebrated its seniors on Saturday and walked away with a win against Michigan State. Here are photos from Senior Day, as well as scenes from throughout the game:. ___. (c)2022 the Centre...
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
From Vietnam to Metro and beyond, Hatch served with distinction
Vietnam was rarely far from Dave Hatch’s daily life, and how could it not be? He was reminded of the war’s impact whenever he moved. The bullet wounds for which he received two purple hearts had healed, but the effects of Agent Orange had ruined his kidneys. A back broken during a helicopter transport gave him problems and was so damaged that one inquiring physician took a look at his x-rays and asked him whether he’d been a rodeo rider.
