Vietnam was rarely far from Dave Hatch’s daily life, and how could it not be? He was reminded of the war’s impact whenever he moved. The bullet wounds for which he received two purple hearts had healed, but the effects of Agent Orange had ruined his kidneys. A back broken during a helicopter transport gave him problems and was so damaged that one inquiring physician took a look at his x-rays and asked him whether he’d been a rodeo rider.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO