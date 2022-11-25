Read full article on original website
daltonkidronnews.com
CLASSIFIEDS: East Wayne Fire District seeks fire chief
The East Wayne Joint Fire District is accepting applications for a part-time fire chief. Minimal qualifications include a high school diploma or certificate, certification at the Ohio Firefighter I and EMT-Basic levels. The successful candidate shall also possess an Ohio Fire Safety Inspector and Fire or EMS Instructors certifications. (The Board may defer any requirement and make acceptance of the position conditional on obtaining the necessary qualifications.) NIMS 100, 200, 300, 400, 700, and Fire Officer 1, 2, 3, and 4 are preferred. The candidates should have experience with state and federal grant writing. The successful candidate will report to a five-member board of trustees. Applications will be accepted at 146 N. Church Street, P.O. Box 134, Dalton, Ohio, 44618, c/o Fire Chief Donald Shilling, up to December 21, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
YAHOO!
Owner-operator of two Stark County skill games businesses sentenced to prison
A Florida man has been ordered to spend three years in prison for hiding his ownership and more than $2 million in revenue from two now-closed skill games parlors in Stark County. Larry Dayton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cleveland in July to defrauding the government. He was...
whbc.com
Canton Standoff Situation Ends in Arrest
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man is in the Stark County jail, facing abduction and other charges in connection with a standoff situation in Canton Monday evening. City police used tear gas to flush Percy Cooper from a house in the 1200 block of...
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Deputies investigating body dumped in Columbiana Co.
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found Monday morning near State Route 11.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial
There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
littleleague.org
Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott
Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
Medina holiday decoration vandals take first step toward making amends
Medina police are investigating a series of crimes committed by a group of vandals targeting holiday lawn ornaments and displays. But in a late breaking development in the case, five suspects have taken the first step in accepting responsibility for their actions and making amends.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers
MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Case Numbers Down for Short Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With one less day in the reporting week and cognizant that not all COVID cases are being reported to the state health department, Ohio’s new case numbers were down in last week’s report. 9400 of them; with 253 new cases...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
