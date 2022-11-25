ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshallville, OH

daltonkidronnews.com

CLASSIFIEDS: East Wayne Fire District seeks fire chief

The East Wayne Joint Fire District is accepting applications for a part-time fire chief. Minimal qualifications include a high school diploma or certificate, certification at the Ohio Firefighter I and EMT-Basic levels. The successful candidate shall also possess an Ohio Fire Safety Inspector and Fire or EMS Instructors certifications. (The Board may defer any requirement and make acceptance of the position conditional on obtaining the necessary qualifications.) NIMS 100, 200, 300, 400, 700, and Fire Officer 1, 2, 3, and 4 are preferred. The candidates should have experience with state and federal grant writing. The successful candidate will report to a five-member board of trustees. Applications will be accepted at 146 N. Church Street, P.O. Box 134, Dalton, Ohio, 44618, c/o Fire Chief Donald Shilling, up to December 21, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Standoff Situation Ends in Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man is in the Stark County jail, facing abduction and other charges in connection with a standoff situation in Canton Monday evening. City police used tear gas to flush Percy Cooper from a house in the 1200 block of...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial

There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
littleleague.org

Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott

Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH

