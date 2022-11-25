The East Wayne Joint Fire District is accepting applications for a part-time fire chief. Minimal qualifications include a high school diploma or certificate, certification at the Ohio Firefighter I and EMT-Basic levels. The successful candidate shall also possess an Ohio Fire Safety Inspector and Fire or EMS Instructors certifications. (The Board may defer any requirement and make acceptance of the position conditional on obtaining the necessary qualifications.) NIMS 100, 200, 300, 400, 700, and Fire Officer 1, 2, 3, and 4 are preferred. The candidates should have experience with state and federal grant writing. The successful candidate will report to a five-member board of trustees. Applications will be accepted at 146 N. Church Street, P.O. Box 134, Dalton, Ohio, 44618, c/o Fire Chief Donald Shilling, up to December 21, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

DALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO