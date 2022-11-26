When it comes to what I prefer our extended family to gift our children, I waiver between the gift of experiences and practical gifts over toys for the holidays. Here is the thing: gifts of experiences are amazing!!! Gifting the family a season pass to a zoo, aquarium, theme park, movie theater or other fun trips they can use over and over through the year is so valuable. I can remember back when my kids were both toddlers, having a pass to the aquarium was an amazing way to entertain them during the weekdays or weekends when their dad was working and I was on my own – without having to spend a bunch of money. This kind of gift from extended family could be a lifeline to a momma during the hard days all year round. That said, I can also understand that gifts like these tend to come with a pretty high price tag, and that can be difficult for someone to ask for.

