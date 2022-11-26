Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same tasks as a digital one, such as image classification or speech recognition, but because computations...
techaiapp.com
Steerable soft robots could enhance medical applications
Borrowing from methods used to produce optical fibers, researchers from EPFL and Imperial College have created fiber-based soft robots with advanced motion control that integrate other functionalities, such as electric and optical sensing and targeted delivery of fluids. In recent decades, catheter-based surgery has transformed medicine, giving doctors a minimally...
techaiapp.com
Reliability and Quality Requirements for SiC and GaN Power Devices in Automotive Applications
The use of semiconductors within automobiles continues to increase. This is illustrated in Figure 1, which shows that even though new car sales fell over the last few years overall due to global supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic, the revenue from the sales of semiconductors within automobiles went up over that same period. The increased semiconductor value in cars comes from chips used in advanced driver-assistance systems for safety and autonomous-driving features, as well as in the electrification of engine drive systems as the world moves toward a more carbon-neutral environment.
techaiapp.com
New device can control light at unprecedented speeds | MIT News
In a scene from “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” R2D2 projects a three-dimensional hologram of Princess Leia making a desperate plea for help. That scene, filmed more than 45 years ago, involved a bit of movie magic — even today, we don’t have the technology to create such realistic and dynamic holograms.
techaiapp.com
Venezuelan Currency Plunges Almost 40% Against the US Dollar, Analysts Cite Crypto Drought as Part of the Problem – Economics Bitcoin News
The Venezuelan fiat currency, the bolivar, has lost almost 40% in its exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in a month. According to reports, the seasonal payments that the government has to make, and the lack of liquidity of the government to intervene in the currency market are part of the equation leading to this, however, some also include crypto as part of the problem.
techaiapp.com
What is Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?
In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.
techaiapp.com
How VR Is Being Used For Counter-Drone Training
A rise in drone-based warfare highlights the need for counter-drone training solutions. Earlier this month, counter-drone protection company DroneShield announced that it has partnered with Operator, a tactical training solutions provider, to develop a new VR-based training system that will immerse military and law enforcement personnel in a variety of unique scenarios, each with its own customized drone threats.
techaiapp.com
Kensington’s new SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse lets you hook it up wirelessly
Kensington’s new version of its SlimBlade trackball mouse has a big improvement over the original model: wireless connectivity. With the SlimBlade Pro, which Kensington announced on Tuesday, you’ll be able to connect the trackball to your PC or Mac via Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (via 9to5Mac).
techaiapp.com
Musk Superfans Attempt ‘Elon Goat Token’ Promotion With This 30-Foot Metal Statue
Over 21,000 cryptocurrencies are known to be in existence currently, with new ones made every day. One such fresh project, dedicated to Elon Musk recently made it to the headlines. The creators behind the ‘Elon Goat Token (EGT)’, who claim to be Musk’s ‘superfans’, delivered a rather unique statue to Tesla’s Austin office that has Musk’s head attached to the body of a goat, while riding a rocket. The EGT creators were aiming at gaining some promotion for their project with Musk’s acknowledgement — but that did not happen.
techaiapp.com
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested. Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up...
techaiapp.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Shuts Down Amid Industry Challenges – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfront has announced its intention to cease operations in the coming months, citing challenges facing the industry. The U.S. trading platform, backed by Japan’s social media giant Line, indicated the decision is unrelated to the collapse of FTX. Line-Supported Digital Asset Exchange Bitfront Suspends New Sign-ups Bitfront,...
techaiapp.com
The task of magnetic classification suddenly looks easier | MIT News
Knowing the magnetic structure of crystalline materials is critical to many applications, including data storage, high-resolution imaging, spintronics, superconductivity, and quantum computing. Information of this sort, however, is difficult to come by. Although magnetic structures can be obtained from neutron diffraction and scattering studies, the number of machines that can support these analyses — and the time available at these facilities — is severely limited.
techaiapp.com
New programming tool turns sketches, handwriting into code
Cornell University researchers have created an interface that allows users to handwrite and sketch within computer code—a challenge to conventional coding, which typically relies on typing. The pen-based interface, called Notate, lets users of computational, digital notebooks open drawing canvases and handwrite diagrams within lines of traditional, digitized computer...
techaiapp.com
A Business’s Guide To Minimizing Cybersecurity Risks And Threats
With the advent of several innovations, cybersecurity issues have been on the rise, threatening the business industry. Many malicious hackers and other cybercriminals use advanced tools to infiltrate companies’ security systems. However, a single cybersecurity breach may have an astronomical impact on an organization. Aside from operational disruption, it may result in significant revenue loss, stolen client data, and reputational damage.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 5 free CISA resources, surviving a DDoS attack, Google to make Cobalt Strike useless
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Google seeks to make Cobalt Strike useless to attackers. Google Cloud’s intelligence research and applications team has created and released a collection of 165 YARA rules to help defenders flag Cobalt Strike components deployed by attackers.
techaiapp.com
Oracle Fusion Middleware Vulnerability Actively Exploited in the Wild: CISA
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a critical flaw affecting Oracle Fusion Middleware systems to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog on Monday. The bug, which CISA confirmed has been exploited in the wild, allows unauthenticated attackers with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Access Manager....
techaiapp.com
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Accused of Instigating Token Removal – Featured Bitcoin News
According to the CEO of Wemade, Henry Chang, the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit was the brains behind the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA)’s decision to delist WEMIX. The Wemade CEO accused Upbit of applying different standards and of failing to furnish his company with the token supply guidelines.
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 gaming bug has been cured – but not for everyone
Windows 11’s latest version has suffered at the hands of a bug that messes quite badly with gaming performance for some users, leading to the 22H2 update being blocked on those PCs to prevent the problem manifesting – but the good news is that upgrade block has now been partially lifted.
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 Will Soon Have a VPN Status Indicator on the Network Icon
Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have been a godsend to users who choose to browse through the internet incognito. Reports say that Windows 11 may be on its way to adding a system tray indicator, which will let the user know if their PC is connected to a VPN. A VPN server will provide several IP addresses, which can be used to mask the home IP address of a user from websites or other online services.
techaiapp.com
Cyber Monday 2022: the best early tech deals under $25 available now
While much of our Cyber Monday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these early Cyber Monday deals under $25 you can grab now.
Comments / 0