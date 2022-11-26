Google has announced that it is rolling out updates to its Workspace apps, bringing new features in tow. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides have been updated along with some improvements to Gmail, according to the search giant. Users should find it easier to search on Gmail, while Google Meet will let users share files on chat in Meet, and users can view data easily on the Sheets app. As with previous updates to these apps, Google says that the new updates should already be visible for most users globally, and the arrival of these features should not take more than 15 business days to complete.

23 HOURS AGO