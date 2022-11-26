Read full article on original website
Kensington’s new SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse lets you hook it up wirelessly
Kensington’s new version of its SlimBlade trackball mouse has a big improvement over the original model: wireless connectivity. With the SlimBlade Pro, which Kensington announced on Tuesday, you’ll be able to connect the trackball to your PC or Mac via Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (via 9to5Mac).
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested. Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up...
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same tasks as a digital one, such as image classification or speech recognition, but because computations...
Musk Superfans Attempt ‘Elon Goat Token’ Promotion With This 30-Foot Metal Statue
Over 21,000 cryptocurrencies are known to be in existence currently, with new ones made every day. One such fresh project, dedicated to Elon Musk recently made it to the headlines. The creators behind the ‘Elon Goat Token (EGT)’, who claim to be Musk’s ‘superfans’, delivered a rather unique statue to Tesla’s Austin office that has Musk’s head attached to the body of a goat, while riding a rocket. The EGT creators were aiming at gaining some promotion for their project with Musk’s acknowledgement — but that did not happen.
Gmail Updated With Search Improvements, Workspace Apps Get Collaboration Features
Google has announced that it is rolling out updates to its Workspace apps, bringing new features in tow. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides have been updated along with some improvements to Gmail, according to the search giant. Users should find it easier to search on Gmail, while Google Meet will let users share files on chat in Meet, and users can view data easily on the Sheets app. As with previous updates to these apps, Google says that the new updates should already be visible for most users globally, and the arrival of these features should not take more than 15 business days to complete.
Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive
Gran Turismo series lead Kazunori Yamauchi has revealed that he’s “considering” and “looking into” porting the racing franchise to PC. Speaking to GTPlanet during the Gran Turismo World Finals, Yamauchi expressed some concerns about getting the “finely tuned” Playstation exclusive title to consistently run at 4K 60fps across all platforms. While not explicitly mentioned, he seems to be referring to the latest Gran Turismo 7, which is heavy on the hardware, featuring ray-traced lighting and high-resolution textures that emulate real life. That said, while the PlayStation 5 is powerful, it’s nothing in front of most PCs. That’s proven by the fact that most new launches do not offer 4K 60fps with ray-tracing on PS5.
JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.
Reliability and Quality Requirements for SiC and GaN Power Devices in Automotive Applications
The use of semiconductors within automobiles continues to increase. This is illustrated in Figure 1, which shows that even though new car sales fell over the last few years overall due to global supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic, the revenue from the sales of semiconductors within automobiles went up over that same period. The increased semiconductor value in cars comes from chips used in advanced driver-assistance systems for safety and autonomous-driving features, as well as in the electrification of engine drive systems as the world moves toward a more carbon-neutral environment.
Windows 11 gaming bug has been cured – but not for everyone
Windows 11’s latest version has suffered at the hands of a bug that messes quite badly with gaming performance for some users, leading to the 22H2 update being blocked on those PCs to prevent the problem manifesting – but the good news is that upgrade block has now been partially lifted.
The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
Ubisoft’s troubled The Settlers reboot has resurfaced once again — with an updated name and release date. Dubbed “The Settlers: New Allies,” the medieval city-building strategy game is not set to arrive February 17, 2023 on PC. Moreover, a version for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nvidia GeForce Now is in development too — with full cross-play support. As The Settlers: New Allies PC pre-orders go live on the official website, creative director Christian Hagedorn has detailed what’s changed since the last delay. Fully reimagined from the ground up, The Settlers reboot was announced four years ago with a 2019 release date, before getting delayed several times.
WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself • TechCrunch
Called ‘Message Yourself’, the feature lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has begun rolling out globally.
OpenAI successfully trained a Minecraft bot using 70,000 hours of gameplay videos
Why it matters: Minecraft may not sound like an important tool that supports advanced AI research. After all, what could possibly be so important about teaching a machine to play a sandbox game released more than a decade ago? Based on OpenAI’s recent efforts, a well-trained Minecraft bot is more relevant to AI advancement than most people might realize.
